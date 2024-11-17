This Black Friday deal makes it the perfect time to buy a Nothing phone

Black Friday month is in full swing, even though there's still just under a fortnight to go until the day itself (on 29 November this year). That means you'll find that a heap of the best Black Friday deals this time around have actually already gone live, including an impressive series of discounts by Nothing.
This insurgent tech brand has gone from, well, nothing to some impressive heights over the years, and now has quite a wide roster of reasonably-priced and uniquely-designed devices to choose from – and some of its most popular options have had some great little price cuts here in the UK for the Black Friday sales.
Heading things up are the Nothing Phone (2a) and (2a) Plus, which can be bought for £40 and £30 off respectively when you go directly to Nothing or head to Amazon right now. We've tested both of these handsets out and been hugely impressed by each, as you'll easily pick up from our full review of the Nothing Phone (2a).
The Nothing Phone (2a) represents amazing value even when it's full price, but now you can get it for £40 off - whether you choose the basic 128GB version with 8GB of RAM or the slightly pricier 256GB option with 12GB of memory.
While the name might make it sound physically larger, the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus is actually the same size, just with a slightly more powerful processor, a better selfie camera, and a slightly swankier design. This deal makes it more affordable than normal if you do fancy that boost.
Those two deals are well worth considering, for my money, but they're also far from the only savings you'll find on Nothing's store – the even more affordable CMF by Nothing has slashed the price of the CMF Phone 1. This brings it down to a genuinely astonishing price of just £169, which almost beggars belief.
One of the most affordable phones on the market thanks to a £40 discount for Black Friday, the CMF Phone 1 is a perfect choice for anyone looking to keep their costs down but still score a fun and well-designed new phone.
Just like the other two more expensive options, the CMF Phone 1 is impressive partly because of just how much value it manages to squeeze into itself at a price that remains so incredibly fair. Unsurprisingly given Nothing founder Carl Pei's history at OnePlus, these handsets feel like the early OnePlus phones, which were almost like cheat codes in the phone market.
So, even if you weren't already counting down the days to Black Friday (and then Cyber Monday) you've got the chance to grab a pretty special bargain here – whichever of the phones you pick, you're almost certain to reflect in six months' time on what a great deal you got.
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
