Surprise PS5 Pro deal returns for Boxing Day – I wish I'd known about it

It shouldn't be a surprise to learn at this point that the Boxing Day sales are in full swing, but if you're not a super experienced deal-hunter you might not realise that they often resurrect the best deals from Black Friday a few weeks before. This time around there's an excellent case in point in the form of the super-powerful PS5 Pro.
This beefed-up gaming console is extremely new, having released just a couple of months ago, but it's had some modest discounts for brief windows. Now, in the winter sales, it's £40 off at the same surprising destination as before – the EE store.
This might not be a massive saving, but it's a whole lot more than nothing, and might mean you can add a new game to your console basically for free when it arrives. EE's developing an impressive track record, here.
I bought a PS5 Pro the day it launched – in fact, I had it pre-ordered, and this is the sort of deal that makes me actively regret not waiting a few weeks to save some money. It's too late for me, but you've got the chance to pick the console up without any regrets.
You'll be getting what is now clearly the most powerful console on the market, something that Xbox could previously claim with the Series X. The PS5 Pro can more easily power games at full 4K resolutions without huge compromises on frame rate, making for smoother and more responsive action.
It's not even that much bulkier than the slim PS5s you can now pick up from any shop, although it is a bit heavier, but that big bump in its price tag does means it might be for everyone. If you've had your eye on it, though, I think you'll find it a great purchase. I've written about how I feel six weeks on from getting my hands on it, and while there are some rough points, I'm confident that 2025 will be a fantastic year for its booster power.
Sony knew from the start that the PS5 Pro would be for its most enthusiastic console gamers – the ones who want the best and don't mind a price tag to match. So, if you basically know you want it, getting £40 seems like a no-brainer to me. Make sure to take advantage before EE yanks the deal again!
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
-
-
Amazon Prime Video in January: 5 of the best shows and movies to check out
Prime Video should have a big month
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
A Week on the Wrist with the Seiko Prospex 1965 Revival – a perfect dive watch with style
If you fancy a beautiful dive watch with a killer strap, this is a great pick
By Sam Cross Published
-
This Sonos speaker hit its lowest-ever price for Cyber Monday – it's in my basket
The Sonos Roam 2 looks like a steal right now
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
The best Christmas lights in the world get huge Black Friday deal
Philips Hue's Festavia lights are astonishing
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
These headphones are a perfect payday buy with a Black Friday bonus
Cambridge Audio has smashed it here
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
I'm telling my friends to buy this gaming monitor on Black Friday
If you're a console or PC gamer, it's perfect either way
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Google's 5-star phone just hit its lowest-ever price for Black Friday
The Pixel 8a is a steal at this price
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
The ultimate addition to your PS5 gets a huge Black Friday deal
PlayStation VR2 will blow your mind at this price
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
PlayStation's best 2TB SSD upgrade has never been cheaper – it's our no.1 pick of 2024
This Black Friday deal is a stunner
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
MacBook Air M3 suddenly drops to its lowest price in the Amazon Black Friday sale
Double-digit discounts are now available on Apple's lightweight laptop powerhouse
By Mat Gallagher Published