Surprise PS5 Pro deal returns for Boxing Day – I wish I'd known about it

It shouldn't be a surprise to learn at this point that the Boxing Day sales are in full swing, but if you're not a super experienced deal-hunter you might not realise that they often resurrect the best deals from Black Friday a few weeks before. This time around there's an excellent case in point in the form of the super-powerful PS5 Pro.

This beefed-up gaming console is extremely new, having released just a couple of months ago, but it's had some modest discounts for brief windows. Now, in the winter sales, it's £40 off at the same surprising destination as before – the EE store.

Sony PlayStation 5 Pro: was £699 now £659 at EE This might not be a massive saving, but it's a whole lot more than nothing, and might mean you can add a new game to your console basically for free when it arrives. EE's developing an impressive track record, here.

I bought a PS5 Pro the day it launched – in fact, I had it pre-ordered, and this is the sort of deal that makes me actively regret not waiting a few weeks to save some money. It's too late for me, but you've got the chance to pick the console up without any regrets.

You'll be getting what is now clearly the most powerful console on the market, something that Xbox could previously claim with the Series X. The PS5 Pro can more easily power games at full 4K resolutions without huge compromises on frame rate, making for smoother and more responsive action.

It's not even that much bulkier than the slim PS5s you can now pick up from any shop, although it is a bit heavier, but that big bump in its price tag does means it might be for everyone. If you've had your eye on it, though, I think you'll find it a great purchase. I've written about how I feel six weeks on from getting my hands on it, and while there are some rough points, I'm confident that 2025 will be a fantastic year for its booster power.

Sony knew from the start that the PS5 Pro would be for its most enthusiastic console gamers – the ones who want the best and don't mind a price tag to match. So, if you basically know you want it, getting £40 seems like a no-brainer to me. Make sure to take advantage before EE yanks the deal again!