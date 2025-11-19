I've never seen a 50-series gaming laptop this cheap – Black Friday has officially started

Black Friday is finally nearly here, and ahead of the big day on 28 November, we're now getting a pretty steady trickle of excellent early deals to contend with. If you're on the lookout for a new gaming laptop, in particular, this is a great time to be shopping, with less noise but plenty of superb savings.

While some of the biggest brands in the market have been slower to set their discounts live, Medion has taken the plunge already, and its lineup of deals includes one that really caught my eye. It offers the chance to get a laptop housing one of Nvidia's latest cards (from the 50 series) for as low a price as I've ever seen, all thanks to Black Friday.

The Erazer family from Medion has long offered up some of the most fairly-priced laptops going, as I've discovered from my hands-on testing, but this is even more affordable than I'd ever have expected. I haven't seen any other 50-series laptop match it for price, which makes it the definition of a great Black Friday deal.

That said, you'll obviously want to know what other specs the Erazer Scout 15 brings to the table. Firstly, it runs on a modest but capable Intel Core i5 processor, which should pair pretty well with that Nvidia GPU.

You get 16GB of RAM for multitasking, and a 1TB SSD for storage, which is super impressive given I've tested more expensive laptops that cheap out with a 500GB drive.

The 15.6-inch ISP LCD display isn't the most jaw-dropping one out there, but it's still plenty sharp at 1080p – and it has a 144Hz refresh rate which will pair brilliantly with whatever games you choose to run on it. Medion's been really smart by sticking to 1080p, in my view, since the 5050 GPU really isn't one aiming at 1440p let alone 4K.

All in all, I think this looks like a superb bit of value this Black Friday, ideal for someone looking to game comfortably without breaking the bank. Jump on it while stock lasts!