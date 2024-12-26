Is this Boxing Day deal the one that gets me into smart cooking?

Cooking might be a tradition that has thousands of years behind it, but in the last couple of decades we've seen a whole heap of new tools come along to make it way easier. Smart thermometers absolutely count in that number, but they're often quite pricy, off-puttingly so.
Thankfully, though, the Boxing Day sales are upon us, bringing with them slashed prices on all the cooking gear you wish you'd had for your Christmas lunch or dinner. A perfect case in point is offered up by the fantastic Meater SE, a meat thermometer of unbelievable quality.
The SE is Meater's newest thermometer, with a lower price but almost all the same features. Crucially, you still get live temperature readouts, and it's super easy to use once you set it up. £63 is a great price to pay for perfectly cooked meat.
Meater's reputation in this field is rightly stellar – a whole heap of chefs rely on its thermometers even in professional situations to keep an eye on their food as it cooks. Whether that's a low-and-slow smoke situation, or a quick stint in a convection oven, you can even tell it what you're cooking for some guidance.
The probe itself is fully dishwasher safe, and actually contains two thermometers. One on its point tells you the temperature at the core of your food, while another on the other end keeps you appraised of the ambient temperature it's cooking in. However, for those who want the deluxe option, there's the old-school Meater Plus, which is also reduced.
The Meater Plus can push things to slightly higher temperatures, and you might prefer the wood-style bamboo dock that it comes with, compared to the SE's plastic dock.
This is one of those buying decisions that doesn't offer up a wrong choice, though. Either way, you'll get a smart probe that should make a wide range of recipes way easier to manage. Whether you tell your dinner guests your secret, or just claim to have a sixth sense for meat cooking times is up to you.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
-
-
Best films for kids 2024 – The 5 movies to keep the kids endlessly entertained
The best movies available to stream to keep the kids entertained during the holiday period and beyond
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
I tested Brioni Eau de Parfum Suave – it's the ultimate luxurious men's fragrance
This will be a mainstay in my collection from now on
By Sam Cross Published
-
This Sonos speaker hit its lowest-ever price for Cyber Monday – it's in my basket
The Sonos Roam 2 looks like a steal right now
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
The best Christmas lights in the world get huge Black Friday deal
Philips Hue's Festavia lights are astonishing
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
These headphones are a perfect payday buy with a Black Friday bonus
Cambridge Audio has smashed it here
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
I'm telling my friends to buy this gaming monitor on Black Friday
If you're a console or PC gamer, it's perfect either way
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Google's 5-star phone just hit its lowest-ever price for Black Friday
The Pixel 8a is a steal at this price
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
The ultimate addition to your PS5 gets a huge Black Friday deal
PlayStation VR2 will blow your mind at this price
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
PlayStation's best 2TB SSD upgrade has never been cheaper – it's our no.1 pick of 2024
This Black Friday deal is a stunner
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
MacBook Air M3 suddenly drops to its lowest price in the Amazon Black Friday sale
Double-digit discounts are now available on Apple's lightweight laptop powerhouse
By Mat Gallagher Published