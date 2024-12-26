Is this Boxing Day deal the one that gets me into smart cooking?

Cooking might be a tradition that has thousands of years behind it, but in the last couple of decades we've seen a whole heap of new tools come along to make it way easier. Smart thermometers absolutely count in that number, but they're often quite pricy, off-puttingly so.

Thankfully, though, the Boxing Day sales are upon us, bringing with them slashed prices on all the cooking gear you wish you'd had for your Christmas lunch or dinner. A perfect case in point is offered up by the fantastic Meater SE, a meat thermometer of unbelievable quality.

Meater SE: was £79 now £63 at Amazon The SE is Meater's newest thermometer, with a lower price but almost all the same features. Crucially, you still get live temperature readouts, and it's super easy to use once you set it up. £63 is a great price to pay for perfectly cooked meat.

Meater's reputation in this field is rightly stellar – a whole heap of chefs rely on its thermometers even in professional situations to keep an eye on their food as it cooks. Whether that's a low-and-slow smoke situation, or a quick stint in a convection oven, you can even tell it what you're cooking for some guidance.

The probe itself is fully dishwasher safe, and actually contains two thermometers. One on its point tells you the temperature at the core of your food, while another on the other end keeps you appraised of the ambient temperature it's cooking in. However, for those who want the deluxe option, there's the old-school Meater Plus, which is also reduced.

Meater Plus: was £99 now £79 at Amazon The Meater Plus can push things to slightly higher temperatures, and you might prefer the wood-style bamboo dock that it comes with, compared to the SE's plastic dock.

This is one of those buying decisions that doesn't offer up a wrong choice, though. Either way, you'll get a smart probe that should make a wide range of recipes way easier to manage. Whether you tell your dinner guests your secret, or just claim to have a sixth sense for meat cooking times is up to you.