I used this gaming headset every day for three years, and loved every second

There may come a day when Amazon puts a major sale live, and I don't immediately go check on the price of the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless, but it is not this day. While I've now upgraded to the ultra-premium Arctis Nova Elite, the fact is that I still think the Nova Pro Wireless is the best gaming headset on the market for those who don't have £600 to spend on one (so, most of us).

When it launched back in 2022, it felt like the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless occupied new ground for a gaming headset, costing over £300 and offering high-fidelity sound that had to be experienced to really be believed.

Now, in 2026, it's still just as impressive to me, and its clever design has ensured that it's barely aged at all. The biggest factor, I think, is that its battery-swapping system means it still feels like it's on the cutting edge, since you never really run out of charge (with an extra battery waiting in the base station at all times).

Save £100 SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless: was £329.99 now £229.99 at Amazon At this point, you can basically bank on a discount every time there's a big sale event – and SteelSeries has obliged for Spring Deal Days, knocking £100 exactly off the price of its headset, in both black and white versions.

The headset's incredibly comfortable to wear, thanks to some really soft cushions and a brilliant headband design that suspends some of the weight up and off your head. SteelSeries also remains the leading light in the industry when it comes to totally concealed microphones – when you're not using the mic, it slides away and is almost literally invisible.

So, if you're looking for the best headset that doesn't cost more than a console on its own, this is it, and £100 off makes it a great time to pick one up. That said, if you're hoping to keep your spend under £150 then I've got another SteelSeries deal for you, on the more mid-range Arctis Nova 7 Gen 2.

This discount is obviously more modest in terms of percentages, but sticking to your budget is a pretty key part of shopping during an event like Amazon's Spring Deal Days, so more power to you if you won't go over £150.

Getting 50 hours of gaming on a single charge is massively impressive, especially with sound quality that genuinely excels for the price, and that same concealable microphone makes another appearance, too.

These two deals make quite the pair, so if you want a great gaming headset, this is looking like a really good week to buy one.