I've tested quite a few high-end gaming monitors in the last year or so, including some fairly stunning ultrawide options, and that's left me with a pretty informed perspective on what makes a monitor great. My strong feeling now is that most people would be better off getting a flat monitor – one that they can remote work on during the day, and then game on in their free time.

That still leaves you with a wide, wide range of monitors to choose from, though, and it can be hard to pick out exactly what's best. Well, this makes things easier – there's a pretty stunning deal on one of Samsung's best high-end monitors right now, as part of the Black Friday extravaganza that's ongoing.

Save £500 Samsung Odyssey G8 OLED (32-inch): was £1,249 now £749 at Currys This 32-inch monitor is arguably like a small TV, but it's a supremely impressive one, with beautiful OLED colours and blacks. Its 240Hz refresh rate means that it can handle stunning frame rates, especially if you pair it with a beastly gaming PC (as you should).

This is the sort of gaming monitor that will redefine what you're willing to do on a monitor as opposed to a TV. For a long time, I prioritised playing games on my LG OLED TV simply because it had better features and its OLED display made games look better.

Once you upgrade to a genuinely high-end PC monitor, though, you can rip up that thinking (not least because the Odyssey G8 has built-in smart apps for streaming). Its 4K picture quality is also so sharp that you'll find content looks just as good as games do, even at 1440p.

This Samsung option is normally frighteningly expensive at £1249, to be honest, although even at that full price, we still gave it a stunning five-star review earlier this year. So, to get a full £500 off its price tag, this soon after its release, is a little staggering, and there are probably some early adopters who'll be furious to see how cheap it is right now.

This deal is likely to be at least a little dependent on stock numbers, so I really wouldn't wait around too long if it's of interest – don't be surprised if this one disappears before Black Friday itself is over.