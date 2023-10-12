Your PlayStation 5 storage is about to get a massive boost with PS5 cloud streaming

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Sony's PlayStation department has had a massive couple of days.

First, it announced that the PlayStation 5 and PS5 Digital Edition are to be replaced by a model that's 30% smaller and has a detachable disc drive option. Then it revealed that Gotham Knights and Disco Elysium: The Final Cut are leading the latest wave of games being added to the PS Plus Extra and Premium catalogue.

Now it's confirmed the release dates for its PS5 cloud streaming service.

PlayStation 5 cloud streaming will offer select PS5 games to stream online rather than download and install. The technology, which is also used to stream classic titles from the company's retro games catalogue, will enable PS Plus Premium members to play games in the PS Plus library and/or some titles they own digitally over the internet rather than locally.

That latter feature is not something Microsoft offers with its Xbox Cloud Gaming platform.

PS5 cloud streaming will be exclusive to PlayStation 5 consoles at launch – you won't be able to play your games on a mobile when on your travels, for example.

However, it could certainly save some drive space, which is at a premium unless you opt for one of the best PS5 SSD cards that are available.

It will also stream in 4K and up to 7.1 sound where possible – your broadband connection will likely have a big say in that. And, all DLC that's available on your purchased version of a game will also be available on the streamed one.

The service will launch for PS Plus Premium members on 17 October 2023 in Japan, 23 October in Europe (including the UK) and 30 October in North America.

Different titles might be available in different regions, but it has been confirmed that some of the catalogue titles to offer streaming from launch include Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon Forbidden West, Ghost of Tsushima, Mortal Kombat 11 and Saints Row IV.

There will also be game trials available to stream – another handy way to avoid unnecessary game downloads.