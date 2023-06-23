Your next hotel room could let you stream AirPlay videos to the TV

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

There were a number of updates announced for the iPhone at Apple's most recent event. The new iOS 17 software packs in a whole host of new goodies that iPhone users will soon be able to take advantage of.

One feature did seem to slip under the radar, though. As part of the update, the company announced an improvement to AirPlay connectivity in hotels. The update should make it easier than ever for users to cast content to compatible devices.

That's great for users. If you spend a significant amount of time in hotels, you'll know it can be a bit of a pain to enjoy content. You might like to wind down with an episode or two of your favourite TV show. But unless you can sign in on the TV in the room, you're left trying to watch on a phone or tablet – far from the optimum device for the job.

This should change that. And, we have a little more information about it now. LG have announced that they'll be among the first brands with compatible TVs. The AirPlay update will be available on the LG Pro:Centric TVs at selected locations, starting later this year.

The system will display a QR code which users can scan to securely play content from their device. The feature will be available on "recent year's models" of compatible devices.

At WWDC 2023, Apple said that the IHG Hotel chain would be among the first to get the functionality. The company includes 18 different brands and over 6,000 locations around the world. That includes places like Holiday Inn, as well as premium options like Regent.

It's not just streaming services that can be played, either. Using AirPlay, users can even stream photos and videos native on their device. That's perfect for reminiscing on the best bits of your trip. Or, stream a slide deck to the TV to practice for a big presentation.

There's no confirmed date for the functionality to become live. However, it has been slated for later in 2023. That means there isn't long left to wait.