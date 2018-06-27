You'll definitely want the new Aston Martin DBS Superleggera

Last night Aston Martin took to a stage in Camden to unveil the DBS Superleggera, the British marque's new halo product with a rich history and exciting future.

T3 was at the event, and we have a warning for you; as soon as you see it you'll be on the phone to your bank account manager.

It sees the the revival of two iconic Aston Martin names, DBS, which first appeared on an Aston Martin in 1967, and Superleggera, denoting its super lightweight touring capabilities.

And when we say lightweight, we mean it, as the DBS is clad in beautifully sculpted carbon fibre body panels – there's no heavy steel here, thank you very much.

Underneath the bonnet you'll find Aston Martin’s 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12, tuned to produce 725PS and 900Nm of torque.

That's a tremendous amount of power, and will help the car accelerate from 0-62mph in just 3.4 seconds (0-100mph in 6.4 seconds) and onto a top speed of 211mph.

As well as looking absolutely stunning, the body also comes with huge aerodynamic benefits, such as the curlicue, Aeroblade, an F1-inspired double-diffuser, which combined generates 180kg of downforce at VMAX.

Thankfully, the weight saving isn't continued inside, as DBS Superleggera features a generous level of standard luxury and technology.

You'll get keyless entry, tyre pressure monitoring system and a 360-degree camera with Parking Distance Display and Park Assist.

There is also an integrated sat nav and wi-fi hub, which is all controlled on the central LCD screen and dial.

The interior is covered in supple, aromatic leather and Alcantara upholstery comes as standard, as do the Sports Plus performance seats and steering wheel.

There is also a choice of striking Designer Specifications, with specially chosen colour and trim combinations selected by the Aston Martin Design Team to accentuate certain aspects of DBS Superleggera’s character.

Tempted? The Aston Martin DBS Superleggera is priced from £225,000 in the UK, EUR 274,995 in Germany and $304,995 in the USA.

Deliveries are scheduled to begin in Q3 2018.