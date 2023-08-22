You may have to wait a little longer for an iPhone 15 Pro Max

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The iPhone 15 range is widely expected to launch in just a few short weeks. While nothing has been officially confirmed, a swathe of rumours point to suite of fairly substantial upgrades across the board.

Now, reports suggest that those waiting to get their hands on the top-spec iPhone 15 Pro Max model may be forced to wait longer. According to 9to5Mac, issues with the supply of the periscope zoom lens found on that model could see shipments delayed into October.

That part is said to be produced by Sony. The report suggests a delay of three to four weeks, which would place the shipment date for that model around the 13th of October. It's not the first time this kind of delay has occurred. Last year, the iPhone 14 Plus was released a few weeks after the base model iPhone 14, for example.

It's a blow for Apple. Recent order volume reports suggested the brand were banking on large sales figures for the top-spec handset. And while there's still rumoured to be a lot on offer to tempt users, the initial waiting period may be enough to put off some.

Fortunately for them, the other models should remain unaffected. That periscope lens is only slated to appear on the top end model, which means the vanilla, Plus and Pro variants should all be good to go as normal.

Those models aren't without upgrades, either. While the Pro isn't expected to take on the fancy new camera tech, it is slated to join the Pro Max with a titanium frame and a 3nm processor. That should offer extra power and efficiency in a more lightweight housing.

The non-Pro variants are set to get a boost, too. Those have been rumoured to take on the 48MP camera found on the current iPhone 14 Pro models, while the A16 Bionic chipset used there should also migrate down this time out.

With the iPhone 15 launch date slated for the 13th of September, there's just over three weeks left until we should know for certain. And while Apple are notoriously good at running a tight ship, it's worth keeping an eye out for more leaked information in the coming weeks.