You can now order stuff from Amazon UK by pressing a button

Amazon Dash has been around in the US since the end of last March and it's been so successful that it's launching in the UK as of now.

If you've no idea what it is, Amazon Dash is a little Wi-Fi-enabled button that you can stick or hang in your home. Each button enables you to order one particular product (you set up the exact size product you want in the Amazon app). Amazon Dash buttons cost you £4.99 but you get this back off your first order. The service is only available to Amazon Prime members.

Read more: Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review

Most of the buttons are for household essentials and are based on brand including Ariel, Gillette, and Nescafe. We've listed the brands who are doing buttons below. In the last two months in the US, Dash Button orders have increased by three times. The idea is that you stick your buttons where you need them - so your Fairy liquid button is near the sink, the Huggies button in your child's room. Here are a couple of buttons in a fictional funky bathroom:

Amazon Dash director Daniel Rausch took T3.com through the service and confirmed that the devices are intelligent enough to avoid repeat orders if, say, you and your wife both see you've run out of coffee and press the button. Rausch also says the batteries in the Dash buttons can last for up to five years (Amazon will recycle them) as they're not permanantly connected to your Wi-Fi.

When you press the button, they will authenticate with your network and give you a green light when the order is placed. If a red light shows, you need to check your phone. All orders are placed in the same way as any other Amazon Prime order, so you'll get it within an hour or two in select locations.

Even more interesting is the Amazon Dash Replacement service (DRS). This is coming to the UK, but devices are available using DRS in the US. Essentially, it means that devices can automatically reorder consumables with Bosch and Siemens home appliances, Grundig, Samsung and Whirlpool already integrating the service into their connected devices stateside - so expect them to come to the UK soon. Some Samsung home office printers will automatically be able to order new toner when a replacement is needed, while Whirlpool washing machines will be able to monitor the amount of detergent used and order new.

Your dishwasher will never run out of tablets again. Think about that!

As of now you can order Amazon Dash buttons for: