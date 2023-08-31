You can get Football Manager 2023 for free from Amazon Prime

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you're a football fan, you're blessed with some really great gaming franchises. EA Sports FC 2024 is set to debut next months, bringing with it the end of the FIFA licensed football simulation. Still, it looks set to be an absolute knockout, so we might not miss it for too long.

It's far from the only title worthy of consideration, though. Football Manager is a different take on the form, but well worth a look for football lovers who enjoy a simulation game. Now, users can pick up the latest title – Football Manager 2023 – for free!

That's a great deal. I'm a big fan of the Football Manager series, having played since the early 2000s. The game offers a level of immersion that is just unparalleled in any other game – there's no better feeling than plucking an unknown gem from a second tier Latvian team and coaching them to world domination.

Being able to get hands on with the latest offering from the brand without spending a penny is fantastic. Users can experience all of the latest features, as well as getting access to the most up to date squads and leagues on the market.

In order to get the game for free, you'll need to have an Amazon Prime account. If you don't have one, you may be eligible for an Amazon Prime free trial. It's worth checking out before the deal goes live, to ensure you're ready to go.

Then, simply head to the Amazon Gaming page. The game should be available to download from Thursday 7th of September, and is usually available for a week. It's worth leaving a little reminder in your calendar, just to make sure you don't forget when the time comes.

It's not the only thing for fans of the franchise to look forward to. In a recent update, the CEO of Sports Interactive – the company behind the game – gave users early information about a host of new features coming to the next generations of the game.

To start off with, users will be able to carry their save from FM23 over to Football Manager 2024 when that game is released. That means you'll no longer have to kiss goodbye to a save you've put thousands of hours into, simply because you've moved on to the new game.

After that, when Football Manager 2025 is released, the game will take on a whole new personality. It's being rebuilt on the Unity Engine, and features a whole wealth of changes to boot. in particular, that should benefit the in-game graphics and the match engine.

It's also going to bring the women's game into play for the first time. The brand have been working tirelessly on that side of the database, and it should mark one of the biggest updates the franchise has ever seen.