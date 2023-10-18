You can expand your iPhone 15 storage on the cheap with SanDisk's new USB-C memory stick

Western Digital has announced a new memory stick as part of its SanDisk brand that can expand the storage of an iPhone 15 or 15 Pro now that Apple has embraced USB-C.

The new version of the SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go USB-C stick has improved performance, and refreshed design. It is also available from just £11.49 / $14.99 for 64GB.

It comes in three new colours – Absinthe Green, Lavender and Navagio Bay (blue) – and is compatible with all USB-C devices, including MacBook, Chromebook and Android phones.

You can also use it with iPad Pro models and other Apple iPads with a USB-C port.

The latest version boasts transfer speeds of up to 400 MB/s, while the integrated design includes a swivel cap to protect the connector.

(Image credit: Western Digital)

As iPhone 15 handsets now allow you to store video through a third-party accessory, you can save clips onto the thumb drive rather than internal storage – potentially saving you a stack of space.

The new SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go is available from multiple retailers now, in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB variants. There is also a 1TB version in the classic black colourway.

This could be just the start of mobile-compatible storage solutions. Western Digital's gaming brand, WD_Black, told T3 during Gamescom that it plans to move into mobile sometime in the future.

Its trademark robust, metal exterior could be adapted for something like a gaming-specific USB-C drive. It certainly makes a lot more sense now the data speeds are improving.

The SanDisk brand also announced that it is introducing a new 1.5TB Ultra microSD UHS-I card. It will be priced at £149.99 / $229.99 so is definitely in the premium category for now, but offers read speeds of up to 150 MB/s, so could be extremely useful for photographers and video content creators.

It's available to order now on the Western Digital store, with shipping expected in the next few weeks.

Other new products to be released at the same time include a SanDisk PRO-CINEMA CFexpress Type B card, designed specifically for camera professionals as it can store 8K video in real time.