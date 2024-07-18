There's a flip phone coming that could smash Samsung's Z Flip 6 out of the park

Quick Summary The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 hasn't even hit shelves yet and there is already a new flip phone hoping to take its crown. The Xiaomi Mix Flip will be fully announced on 19 July, but some of its details have already been detailed through Weibo.



Samsung's latest Galaxy Z Flip 6 has enjoyed all of a week before the competition has started chomping at its heels. This time it's not from the usuals – Huawei and Oppo – but from a company that isn't new to the folding phone space, but is to folding flip phones.

Xiaomi already offers its exceptionally thin and impressive Mix Fold 3 with Leica cameras, but that's not what's coming after the Z Flip 6. That device sits firmly in competition with the Z Fold 6 instead. It's the upcoming Mix Flip that's looking to sway folding flip fans away from Samsung's offering.

Posts on Chinese micro-blogging platform Weibo (picked up by 9to5Google) have revealed a couple of key details about the Xiaomi Mix Flip, along with some images. It will feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 under its hood with a vapour chamber for cooling, along with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. There are also expected to be Leica cameras on board, like the larger vertically-folding Mix Fold 3.

(Image credit: Weibo / Xiaomi)

But, it's perhaps the cover display on this flip phone that's the most striking. At 4.01-inches, it is a fraction larger than the Morotola Razr 50 Ultra, but quite a bit larger than Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 6 and its 3.4-inch cover display. The Xiaomi Mix Flip screen also boasts a brightness of 1,600 nits, and it is said to have support for an outer earpiece speaker so you can take calls without flipping it open.

The outer display on the Mix Flip is said to support full apps, as well as a full-size keyboard and something called "smart hanging windows", thought to be widget panels.

Elsewhere, there's a 4,780mAh battery running the show, which is larger than both the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with the former offering 4,000mAh and the latter offering a 4,400mAh capacity.

Full details on the Xiaomi Mix Flip will be revealed on 19 July so we will find out by the end of the week how much it will cost, the rest of the specifications, as well as its release date.