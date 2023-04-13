Xiaomi 13 Ultra camera specs confirmed – this could be the Android camera king

A quartet of rear cameras will offer a wide range of options for users

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra in white, on a white background
(Image credit: SmartPrix / OnLeaks)
Sam Cross
By Sam Cross
published

The fight for best Android phone this year is a tight contest. We've got classic favourites like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, new rivals like the Xiaomi 13 Pro and even cut-price handsets like the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which punches well above its weight.

The impending release of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will do nothing to reduce competition in that space. Set to be officially unveiled next week, the 13 Ultra is rumoured to pack a top-tier spec sheet, with particular focus on a premium camera experience.

Now, further details about the camera array have been released on Weibo (opens in new tab) by Xiaomi themselves, confirming exactly what we can expect. As was already widely reported, the rear of the handset will pack in four 50MP sensors.

The main sensor is a one-inch Sony IMX989, as seen in the 13 Pro and other handsets like the Vivo X90 Pro+. That's joined by a trio of Sony IMX858 sensors, which can also be found in the Honor Magic 5 Pro. Our reviewer recently got his hands on that, and the images it takes are stunning, which bodes well for the Xiaomi.

Those three sensors will cover ultrawide, 3x telephoto and 5x telephoto duties. That's a seriously strong camera array – okay, it's not the 10x I was hoping for, but it's still a useful addition that will offer better shots from distance.

The sheer quality of those secondary sensors is great, too. Often, when a phone packs in a really top-tier main sensor, you can instantly see the difference when shifting to another. That shouldn't be the case here though, and should enable users to capture really fantastic imagery regardless of which sensor they use.

Honestly, I'm really excited by this phone. The level of camera quality has jumped across the board this year, but if this can live up to its specs, it will surely prove to be the best yet. 

TOPICS
Phones
Sam Cross
Sam Cross
Staff Writer

Online news writer at T3.com, Sam has five years of experience in online and print journalism, with work featured in publications like Metro and Last Word on Sports. After years writing about music and football, Sam now turns his hand to bringing you news about new phones, smart home products, smart watches, laptops and TVs. Sam is a longtime fan and user of Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks and Apple Watches.He’s also T3’s resident football expert, bringing you everything you need to know about the big games, including how to watch them. In his spare time, Sam is a keen guitarist, watch lover and (very) amateur golfer. 

Latest