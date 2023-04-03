Xiaomi 13 Ultra rumours could make it the best Android phone camera yet

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It's been just over a month since the release of the Xiaomi 13 and the Xiaomi 13 Pro. The latter is undoubtedly one of the best Android phones on the market right now. Equipped with a huge one-inch sensor, it proved Xiaomi's mettle when it comes to cameras, taking stunning shots with the help of some magic from Leica.

Now, rumours have emerged about the Xiaomi 13 Ultra – and it goes another step further! According to tech insider, Yogesh Brar (opens in new tab), the 13 Ultra could feature a whopping four 50MP rear cameras. That includes a main sensor, an ultrawide, a telephoto and a dedicated zoom lens.

Given that the telephoto on the other 13 series handsets already offers 3.2x optical zoom, it's reasonable to expect more from a dedicated lens – somewhere in the region of 5-10x seems likely. All cameras should also feature the Leica Colour algorithm, and there's a 32MP front-facing camera, too.

Elsewhere, the device is rumoured to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, with options for 12GB or 16GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB of storage. There's also expected to be a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, while a 4,900mAh battery keeps things powered. Charging should also be relatively speedy, with 90W wired and 50W wireless charging said to be on offer.

Personally, I'm a massive fan of this. It's no secret that I'm a fan of Xiaomi's camera work, and seeing even more options available in that area is a positive move. Sure, I'd like to have seen the Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept come to life, but that's perhaps a little unreasonable right now.

The 13 Ultra is expected to launch around May 2023, and should get a global launch. And I, for one, will be waiting eagerly to see how much of this spec sheet becomes a reality.