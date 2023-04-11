Xiaomi 13 Ultra renders leak – it's gorgeous, it's brilliant, and I want one

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

I've been seriously impressed with Xiaomi lately. Having recently reviewed the Xiaomi 13, I also got the chance to play with the Xiaomi 13 Pro and the Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept at MWC 2023. Safe to say, I'm sold – these guys are making some of the best Android phones on the market right now.

Hold onto your hats, though, because the Xiaomi 13 Ultra is coming, and it could just blow them all out of the water. We've previously heard about some of the specs on the upcoming device, but now we also get a look at the design.

Renders have been leaked on SmartPrix (opens in new tab), and come courtesy of renowned leaker, OnLeaks (opens in new tab). OnLeaks has a top track record for this kind of leak, having shared early renders of a whole host of devices in the past. A gallery of the images has been included below, showing off every angle of the handset.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: SmartPrix / OnLeaks) (Image credit: SmartPrix / OnLeaks) (Image credit: SmartPrix / OnLeaks) (Image credit: SmartPrix / OnLeaks)

Put simply, it's stunning. A leather back panel – shown here in white – is broken only by the round camera housing. On the front, rounded edges enhance the sleek, premium look, with slim bezels and a single hole-punch cut out for the front camera.

That front-facing camera is said to be a 32MP unit, while the four rear cameras are all 50MP sensors, including a one-inch Sony IMX989 for the main camera. The fourth rear sensor is said to be a dedicated zoom lens, which should hopefully mean the 13 Ultra gets some seriously impressive optical zoom packed in.

Elsewhere, it will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and is rumoured to pack a 4,900mAh battery, with 90W wired and 50W wireless charging on offer. Units will be available in combinations up to 16GB RAM / 512GB storage, with other rumours suggesting a 1TB model could even see the light of day. It will also run Android 13 out of the box.

The rumour mill suggests that the 13 Ultra could be launched in China later this month, with a wider global release in due course thereafter. And if you're thinking of getting one, I'll see you in the queue.