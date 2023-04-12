An insanely good Android phone is coming this week

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

When it comes to the best Android phones, it's safe to say there is a lot of competition. New handsets from traditional big hitters, like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, are battling against strong offerings like the Xiaomi 13 Pro and the Google Pixel 7 Pro.

It's a pretty crowded market – and it's about to get even more competitive. That's because the Xiaomi 13 Ultra is coming, looking set to steal the show with a seriously impressive spec sheet.

According to rumours, the 13 Ultra will pack four 50MP cameras into its rear housing, including a one-inch main sensor. That's said to be joined by an ultrawide, a telephoto, and a dedicated zoom lens.

Given the 3.2x zoom already on offer on the Xiaomi 13 series, that could offer some seriously powerful optical zoom – I'm hoping for somewhere in the region of 6x-10x. All of those cameras will benefit from Xiaomi's collaboration with Leica, too.

Elsewhere, the handset is said to be powered by the insanely good Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and will run Android 13 out of the box. A 4,900mAh battery is said to power things, with 90W wired and 50W wireless charging on offer. RAM and storage options up to 16GB and 512GB should be available, with some even suggesting a 1TB model will be on offer.

Now, we have official confirmation of the launch date for the Xiaomi 13 Ultra. An event will take place on the 18th of April, unveiling the device in Asia. That's unlikely to be the launch date globally – Xiaomi tend to launch first in Asia, before bringing their devices elsewhere a few months later.

But it's brilliant news. The spec sheet on this device sounds absolutely monstrous, and should really rival some of the best phones we've seen this year. Pricing will of course be a factor, but given the eye-watering price tags attached to premium handsets these days, Xiaomi have some wiggle room there. If this device can live up to its spec sheet, I think we're in for a real treat.