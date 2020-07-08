Xbox Series X set to deliver more exclusives than PS5 – here's how

The Xbox Series X could be revving up for a whole slew of platform exclusive titles from established IPs that fans of both consoles love, if the latest rumours are to be believed.

The PS5 has the likes of Gran Turismo 7 and Horizon Forbidden West coming to the platform, while the PS4 had a strong lineup of exclusives that ensured it found more success than the Xbox One this current generation, becoming the second best-selling console of all time (behind the PS2). But that could all be about to change with murmurs of another Microsoft acquisition in the pipeline.

According to The Information, Microsoft is one of a handful of companies considering forking out $4 billion to snap up the Warner Bros. gaming division. WB parent company AT&T is reportedly looking to offload assets to pay off its $154 billion of debt.

CNBC reports that Microsoft isn't the only one considering a new acquisition; Take-Two Interactive, Activision Blizzard, and EA are also contemplating expanding their stable, and have all made their interest known, according to two anonymous sources.

WB Interactive's list of titles includes IPs we're all very familiar with, including Harry Potter, Mortal Kombat, Batman, and the LEGO games. While none of these titles are platform exclusives right now, if Microsoft bought the developer and publisher, it could potentially have a huge library of popular IPs that it could very well choose to make into console exclusives - timed or otherwise - to finally step up to Sony.

At the moment, Microsoft is in dire need to some decent games for the Xbox Series X, after its first showcase fell flat. It's July showcase has now been confirmed for the 23rd, so we'll see what Microsoft already has up its sleeve in terms of first-party games.

Get the best Microsoft Xbox Series X deals before anyone else! We'll send you pre-order details and the best Microsoft Xbox Series X deals as soon as they're available. Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from T3 and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.

Source: Tom's Guide