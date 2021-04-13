Xbox Series X restock UK: consoles are in stock here but HURRY

For those still searching for an elusive Xbox Series X, website 4gadgets.co.uk has just released a huge number of units. Xbox Series X and Series S models are only available with Xbox All Access subscription, so it’s all or nothing, but if you really want to get hold of the console – which, of course you do – then this is your chance.

While you may not have heard of 4gadgets.co.uk, they are the company behind the UK’s biggest distributor, the Exertis Group, so they are the real deal. With Xbox All Access, there’s no upfront cost and no interest for 24months, with payments handled by Klarna. That means you can get the Xbox Series X for £28.99 a month, or the Xbox Series S for £20.99 per month.

The Xbox All Access comes with 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, giving you access to a library of over 100 top-quality games, including online multiplayer titles. It also includes EA play, to access the library of EA games, as well as Xbox Game Studio titles such as Halo Infinite from the second they release.

The Xbox Series is Microsoft’s next-gen flagship console, with strong backward compatibility and expandable storage. To buy outright, the Series X will cost you £449.99, while the Xbox All Access subscription allows you to pay a monthly fee for 24 months and receive a two-year subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at the same time.

