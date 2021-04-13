Dell XPS 13 gets an OLED display for 2021

The Dell XPS 13 gains a new screen option that further sweetens the deal for those looking for one of the best laptops around. In addition to FHD and 4K UHD options, Dell announced today that the XPS 13 now comes with an OLED touchscreen display.

The latest version of the XPS 13 (known as the 9310 model) is also considered one of the best lightweight laptops, weighing just 1.2kg. Compared to the XPS 13 9300 version launched earlier in 2020, the new model is built on the Intel Evo platform, using Intel’s 11th Gen processors (up to i7) and Iris X graphics.

The new 13.4-inch InfinityEdge OLED screen has a 3.5k (3456x2160) resolution. Sticking with the 16:10 aspect, this provides 100,000:1 contrast ratio and a wide color gamut to deliver deeper blacks and more vivid colors. It also offers 400-nit brightness and an anti-reflective, anti-smudge surface.

Dell XPS 13, now with 3.5K OLED display (Image credit: Dell)

While the 4K Ultra HD+ display option offers more resolution, this OLED solution is likely to appeal film fans, as well as image and video editors, looking to achieve more accurate content. While the 4k version is brighter at 500-nits, it lacks the contrast or color gamut of the OLED.

All of the new XPS 13 range feature a new advanced thermal design to keep the machine running at optimal performance, a long-lasting battery (10 to 13 hours) and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. There’s also a new streamlined fingerprint sensor to allow an edge-to-edge keyboard with larger keys and two Thunderbolt 4 ports.

The new Dell XPS 13 with OLED display is available now for a $300 premium on the FHD display model. Prices for the XPS 13 currently start from $970 (£949 / AU$1359).