Xbox Series X restock: Asda and Smyths Toys live now, but there's a catch

Xbox Series X Stock is now live at Asda and Smyths Toys. The only catch is that the console can only be purchased through Microsoft's Xbox All Access programme. Be quick as it's likely a limited supply for each retailer.

Check Xbox Series X stock at Asda now

Check Xbox Series X stock at Smyths Toys now

By securing a console via Xbox All Acces, it means that instead of paying an upfront cost, you simply pay £20.99 a month for 20 months. The bonus from doing this is that in addition to getting a new Xbox Series X console, you are also granted 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, allowing access to over 100 games, online multiplayer and the ability to play stream across PC and mobile too. It's also a zero per cent finance scheme and the total sum can be paid off right away without fear of penalty.

It's worth considering, as (in theory) you'll never need to buy another game in two years with all Xbox first-party games (including Bethesda) arriving on the service day and date with launch. That's why it established itself as the best deal in gaming. Smyths has this offer as well but you can also just buy the console outright.

Additionally, Microsoft also has its equally great Xbox Series S all-digital console up for sale too. Very has a decent allotment of Xbox Series S consoles live right now with delivery within one working day.

Check Xbox Series S stock at Very now

Anyone lucky enough to get their hands on an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S can start playing the latest, greatest games from Microsoft, including Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, Sea of Thieves, Gears 5, The Artful Escape, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Psychonauts 2, Sable, Twelve Minutes, and more.

Wait times are pretty decent at the minute but can change at a moment's notice, so patience and persistence are the keys to success. Try not to refresh the screen either, just relax and before you know it you'll have that sweet, sweet confirmation message.

To find all of the latest restock news, head on over to T3's official Xbox Series X restock tracker. Alternatively, if the wait for Microsoft's newest console is taking its toll, you can always check out T3's official PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch OLED restock trackers if you fancy a change.