Xbox Series S is now just £99.99 or less at GAME thanks to this awesome offer

As we noted in our Xbox Series S review, we thought Microsoft's digital-only next-gen console was a great buy for many gamers, and we actually said that in many ways we were "more enamoured with the Xbox Series S than its flagship bigger brother", the Xbox Series X.

Well, now that next-gen console just got ludicrously affordable, with UK retailer GAME launching a new offer whereby if you trade in a Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or Nintendo Switch console then you can buy a new Xbox Series S for £99.99 or less depending on the console exchanged.

For example, if you trade in a Nintendo Switch right now you can bag the Xbox Series S, which has a normal price of £249.99, for as little as £39.99. Meanwhile a PS4 Pro or Xbox One X 1TB console trade-in will land you the Xbox Series S for £49.99.

Even if you only trade in a PS4 or Xbox One S, you still get to pick up the Xbox Series S for just £99.99.

Partner that with a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which right now is available for just £1 for the first three months, and you've literally got a next-gen console with hundreds of games ready to play straight away for potentially as little as just £41.

Even if you trade in one of the least valuable consoles eligible in the offer, you'd still only have to pay just over £101 for the console and three whole months of unlimited gaming. And from that point Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is only £10.99 per month, so it's hardly going to break the bank.

In our eyes this is the best Xbox Series S offer we've ever seen, and a great way for those who haven't already upgraded to the next-gen to do so for very, very little money.

To take advantage of this deal simply head on over to your nearest GAME retail store.

