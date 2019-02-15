This unbelievable Xbox One S deal will let you upgrade your console at a killer price

If you haven't already got a next-generation console nestled in the cabinet under the television, this could be your chance to snag an incredible bargain. Argos has slashed the price of not one – but two – incredible console bundles.

Argos has knocked £60 off the price of these Xbox One S console bundles down to £189.99. For that, you'll get the top-of-the-line Xbox One S console with 1TB of built-in storage for all of your games, movies and downloads.

You'll also get a choice of either Forza Horizon 4 or Shadow of the Tomb Raider. Both of these titles are relatively new arrivals, launching in October 2018 and September 2018, respectively. Both games have received rave reviews and are sure to be a great way to test your brand-new console when it arrives.

Xbox One S (1TB HDD) + Forza Horizons 4 | £249.99 £189.99

The Xbox One S is slimmer and sleeker than any of the previous entries in the console range. The powerful machine ships with 1TB of built-in storage – the biggest available for the console. That's going to be more than enough to store all of your downloads, movies and digital games.

There's also a free copy of Forza Horizons 4. Bargain!View Deal