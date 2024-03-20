Xbox Game Pass is set for a month to remember

QUICK SUMMARY Xbox Game Pass continues to be great vale. In the coming weeks it is adding a host of top titles like Diablo 4 and The Quarry.

To reference Sum 41, it's all killer and no filler on Xbox Game Pass these days. The gaming subscription has been a hub of some of the best titles this year with the likes of Palworld launching on the service and the recent addition of one of my favourite games, Control.

But now the games for the rest of March and early April have been announced and it looks like the best month in a long time. The headline addition is obviously Diablo 4, the latest in Blizzard's iconic action RPG franchise, which arrives on the 28th of March, but even before then there is another A-grade game to check out.

The Quarry hits Game Pass on March 20th. This interactive horror movie is a successor to fellow Supermassive Games smash hit Until Dawn, and it's one of the finest examples of storytelling in video games. The player controls a group of teenagers, voiced by some genuine Hollywood stars, in a slasher-inspired story featuring a massively branching narrative. In fact, there are 186 different endings in total. Not for the faint of heart, but still excellent.

Moving into early April, the 1st sees the addition of the enhanced edition of one of my favourite games of all time Ark: Survival Ascended. This is a graphically enhanced and improved version of the open-world game every dinosaur fan has been dreaming of. This is the kind of game without a defined story and where success and enjoyment is in surviving the harsh environment. The best way I could describe it is Minecraft with dinosaurs. Build a base, tame dinosaurs and fend off other players to thrive in a huge fantasy world. I've put in countless hours and now you can too.

That's still not all! April 2nd brings with it F1 23, the official racing game of the world's greatest racing competition, and Superhot: Mind Control Delete. This is an ingeniously trippy shooter with the most brilliant central mechanic. Time only moves when you do. If you've ever wanted to be in The Matrix then this is the game for you.

