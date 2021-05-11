Womanizer just launched an eco-friendly sex toy made from corn starch

Is sustainable pleasure the future of sex toys? It will be if WOW Tech has anything to do with it. The company has just launched the Womanizer Premium Eco; the world's first major recyclable and biodegradable sex toy.

The design is based on the best-selling Womanizer Premium, and uses patented Pleasure Air Technology to deliver the same touchless stimulation the brand built its name on (this same tech can be found in a recent high-profile collaboration between Womanizer and Lily Allen). The Eco also comes complete with 12 intensity levels and a Smart Silence function that means it stays in standby mode until it makes contact with your skin.

However, there's one big difference: the Premium Eco is built from Biolene (a bioplastic that's created using renewable raw materials – mainly corn starch!), which means it's biodegradable. It's also completely plastic free, and all parts of the toy can be individually recycled. Because, while sex toys are becomingly increasingly advanced and tech-driven, the market is lagging behind when it comes to environmental considerations.

As well as being recyclable and biodegradable, the Premium Eco has a replaceable and rechargeable battery, comes packaged in packaged in FSC paper, and with an organic cotton storage bag. Womanizer has also paired with One Tree Planted so that with every Premium Eco purchase, a tree will be planted. It was crowdfunded via Indiegogo and officially launched on Earth Day – it's available to buy now at Womanizer.

(Image credit: WOW Tech)

"The sexual wellness industry has grown extremely in recent years and the products are gaining more and more social acceptance. But as in many other industries, issues like plastic and environmental awareness are omnipresent and long-term solutions and approaches need to be found for this," says Johanna Rief, Head of Sexual Empowerment at Womanizer. "Premium eco is a first of many steps for Womanizer to make us more sustainable as a company."