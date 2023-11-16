This Withings smartwatch deal is Black Friday and Cyber Monday rolled into one

As we're gearing up for Black Friday, let's not forget that only a few days after the mega shopping event, there is Cyber Monday, admittedly an even bigger affair for tech lovers. You should be so lucky, as Withings' Black Friday sale is actually both events rolled into one and includes deep discounts on wearables, smart scales and more!

One of the most criminally underrated wearables, the Withings ScanWatch is a worthy successor of the Steel HR and tracks ECG and sleep disturbance sensors on the wrist – no wonder it sits right at the top of T3's best hybrid smartwatch guide. Check out the link to the deal below, as well as a bunch of other deals that might be worth your attention if you're in the market for smart tech:

Withings Scanwatch: was £279.95

Withings Scanwatch: was £279.95, now £204.36 at Amazon UK
The Withings Scanwatch is a beautiful hybrid smartwatch packed with health sensors and features that cater to modern smartwatch owners' needs. It can provide some exciting insights into sleep and heart health in general. Now 27% off for Black Friday – don't miss out!

View Deal
Withings Scanwatch: was $299

Withings Scanwatch: was $299, now $218.27 at Amazon US
Same as above, but in the US!

View Deal
  • Steel HR: 30% off, was £169.95, now £118.96
  • Body+: 30% 0ff, was £89.95, now £62.96
  • ScanWatch: 27% off, was £279.95, now £204.36
  • Body Cardio: 27% off, was £149.95, now £109.46
  • BPM Connect: 23% off, was £119.95, now £92.36
  • Thermo: 20% off, was £89.95, now £71.96

Most of the above wearable and smart home deals are available both at Amazon and Withings. However, a few offers are only available on Withings's website, such as this 25% off Sleep deal (Bundle of 2) and 20% off the Body Comp (black and white screen). In addition, there’s a BOGOF (Buy one get one free) deal on wristbands for the hybrid smartwatches.

Matt Kollat
Matt Kollat
Section Editor | Active

Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.

