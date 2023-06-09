Will Nothing Phone (2) borrow this much loved Google Pixel feature?

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

After the success of products like the Nothing Phone (1) and the Nothing Ear (2), attention has now turned to the release of the Nothing Phone (2). The next handset from the brand – who took home the prestigious T3 Award for Brand of the Year this week – looks set to be a step up from the original.

We know the new handset is getting a slightly larger display, along with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. We also saw leaked renders earlier this week sporting a curved edge, though these have since been dismissed by Nothing CEO, Carl Pei.

Now, we might have a little more information about the software changes coming to the device. In a recent interview with XDA Developers, Nothing's Software Creative Director, Mladen M. Hoyss spoke about the design ethos that the team have taken into designing Nothing OS 2.0.

Hoyss mentions a push for functional aesthetics, with the team looking to pull some of the really useful Android features and make them even more accessible to users. He also mentions the idea of a home screen acting as a gateway to the information which is most important to you, and being able to see that information "at a glance."

That's the name given to a feature on phones like the Google Pixel 7, where users see a rolling panel of information like weather and scheduled events. Does that mean we'll see a similar feature on the Nothing Phone (2)? It's certainly plausible.

Sure, it could also just be a common turn of phrase that Hoyss was using, but the repeated mentions in such a similar context feels like it's a little more considered. It would be a great feature to see on Nothing phones, too.

We won't have too long to wait for confirmation, either. The launch date for the Nothing Phone (2) has been confirmed for sometime in July, meaning we'll get a look at the next generation of Nothing very soon.