The Nothing Phone (2) has an official launch date – and it's coming soon

Carl Pei's next-gen handset looks set to do battle with iPhone supremacy in the USA

A render of the Nothing Phone (2), with a green wallpaper on a black background
(Image credit: 4RMD)
Sam Cross
By Sam Cross
published

The Nothing Phone (2) is arguably one of the most highly anticipated Android phones in long time. Building on the success achieved by the Nothing Phone (1), the next-gen handset looks set to pack an impressive spec sheet for a reasonable price.

Now, Nothing CEO, Carl Pei, has confirmed a launch window for the new phone. In an interview with Forbes, Pei confirmed that the new handset would be launched in July 2023. That means we're only a month or so away from getting hands on with the new handset.

It looks set to be a great phone, too. We know that the Phone (2) will be powered by the last-generation Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, while leaked specs also suggest a minimum of 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Pei also confirmed the battery size in the interview – the Phone (2) will pack a 4,700mAh battery. That's not quite the 5,000mAh which has become something of a standard among the best phones on the market, but still a welcome boost over its predecessor.

Coupled with the new processor – which is more efficient that the one in the Nothing Phone (1) – that should make for a pretty decent battery life. Pei has suggested an 80% overall performance improvement can be expected, making the new device sound like a real monster.

Personally, I'm really excited for this. Nothing are an interesting brand, fusing fashionable design with decent specs at a good price. This new phone looks set to take things up another notch.

Pei has been very upfront about his intentions, noting that he's looking to take some of the market share away from iPhone in the USA – particularly with younger users. That's a bold ambition, but if I can see anyone succeeding, it just might be Nothing.

TOPICS
Phones
Sam Cross
Sam Cross
Staff Writer

Online news writer at T3.com, Sam has five years of experience in online and print journalism, with work featured in publications like Metro and Last Word on Sports. After years writing about music and football, Sam now turns his hand to bringing you news about new phones, smart home products, smart watches, laptops and TVs. Sam is a longtime fan and user of Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks and Apple Watches.He’s also T3’s resident football expert, bringing you everything you need to know about the big games, including how to watch them. In his spare time, Sam is a keen guitarist, watch lover and (very) amateur golfer. 

Latest