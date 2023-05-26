The Nothing Phone (2) has an official launch date – and it's coming soon

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Nothing Phone (2) is arguably one of the most highly anticipated Android phones in long time. Building on the success achieved by the Nothing Phone (1), the next-gen handset looks set to pack an impressive spec sheet for a reasonable price.

Now, Nothing CEO, Carl Pei, has confirmed a launch window for the new phone. In an interview with Forbes, Pei confirmed that the new handset would be launched in July 2023. That means we're only a month or so away from getting hands on with the new handset.

It looks set to be a great phone, too. We know that the Phone (2) will be powered by the last-generation Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, while leaked specs also suggest a minimum of 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Pei also confirmed the battery size in the interview – the Phone (2) will pack a 4,700mAh battery. That's not quite the 5,000mAh which has become something of a standard among the best phones on the market, but still a welcome boost over its predecessor.

Coupled with the new processor – which is more efficient that the one in the Nothing Phone (1) – that should make for a pretty decent battery life. Pei has suggested an 80% overall performance improvement can be expected, making the new device sound like a real monster.

Personally, I'm really excited for this. Nothing are an interesting brand, fusing fashionable design with decent specs at a good price. This new phone looks set to take things up another notch.

Pei has been very upfront about his intentions, noting that he's looking to take some of the market share away from iPhone in the USA – particularly with younger users. That's a bold ambition, but if I can see anyone succeeding, it just might be Nothing.