Where to buy Ibuprofen, Paracetamol and more online if you're coming down with flu-like symptoms

With the advent of flu season and coronavirus with its flu-like symptoms - many of us are looking where to buy Ibuprofen, Paracetamol, and more this week. While there is currently no medicine to specifically treat coronavirus, early symptoms are similar to those of the flu and other winter bugs like colds. With this in mind, we’ve rounded up a few recommendations of common flu-fighting products to turn to if you're feeling under the weather.

In this article, you'll find links to basic medicine, tissues and other useful flu treatments that can help, whether you find yourself coming down with the symptoms of coronavirus or just a common cold. Note: due to stockpiling, many items may be going in and out of stock currently. We've tried to highlight what we think are the best items currently available, but please be considerate of others when making a purchase and avoid stockpiling if you can. So, with this in mind scroll down the page to firstly find quick links on where to buy ibuprofen, paracetamol, tissues and more, followed by our specific recommendations.

Important: Please make sure you read the enclosed leaflets provided with each medicine thoroughly. Use any medical products responsibly and make sure you’re aware of the recommended daily dosages - as many of these products contain the same active ingredients such as paracetamol or ibuprofen.

9 top places to buy cough, cold and flu treatment

Flu treatment in the UK

Superdrug Soft Tissues 12 Pack - £1.50 at Superdrug

Superdrug are currently offering this 12-pack of tissues for just £1.50. This is a good option if you want some individually wrapped pocket-sized packs for convenience, rather than a large box of tissues.View Deal

Kleenex Balsam tissues 12-pack | £21 at Amazon

If you suffer from sensitive skin you should go for these Kleenex balsam infused tissues, which aim to leave a soothing, protective coating of balsam on your skin - avoiding any dryness or soreness. Amazon is currently offering £5 off this twelve-pack deal, so it’s a great time to pick some up for your family.

View Deal

Superdrug Paracetamol 12 Tablets | £1.29 at Superdrug

These tablets from Superdrug will cover you for a basic supply of paracetamol if all you want is some cheap and effective flu symptom relief. These unbranded tablets still contain the same amount of paracetamol as branded variants and are just as effective. Please be sure to read the enclosed leaflet included carefully and make sure you’re using this product responsibly.

View Deal

Anadin Ultra Liquid Ibuprofen capsules | £2.47 at Waitrose

These are slightly more expensive Ibuprofen tablets if you'd prefer to spend a little bit more and go with a trusted premium brand. These particular tablets are liquid capsules - aimed at providing a quicker release of pain relief over traditional pills. This particular offer is currently 20% off at Waitrose and will get you 16 individual tablets.View Deal

Beechams All in One Cold and Flu Liquid | £4.99 at Waitrose

Beechams all-in-one is a syrup based paracetamol treatment for chesty coughs and flu symptoms. This is a great option if you want the pain relief of paracetamol but also want the added bonus of a syrup that can topically target a chesty cough.

View Deal

Strepsils Strawberry Sugar-Free Lozenges | £4.69 at Superdrug

If you’d prefer to have the convenience of a pack of lozenges over a bottle of syrup mixture, then consider these Strepsils. You get 36 in a pack, making them great value plus they have a number of active ingredients - all aiming to reduce that tickly sensation in your throat. These being sugar-free is a great bonus also, if you're diet conscious or diabetic.

View Deal

KOOL'n'Soothe Gel Sheets | £4.29 at Amazon

These medical-free cold patches can be applied directly to the forehead to provide relief for headaches and fevers. In this pack you’ll get 6 patches, each providing long-lasting effect for up to 8-hours.

View Deal

Alive! Soft Jell Multivitamins | £14.99 at Amazon

These Alive! immune support chewable gummies are a great way to get your daily boost in a convenient and delicious form. They contain 7 different vitamins and a berry flavour - all sourced from a unique blend of 26 whole fruits and vegetables.



View Deal

Nutravita Multivitamins & Minerals | £19.99 at Amazon

If you want something comprehensive and vegan-friendly then consider these Multivitamins & Minerals from Nutravita. Containing 26 individual vitamins - this bottle contains a whole year's supply for under £20, so it's a great buy for any occasion.

View Deal

Flu treatment in the US

Kleenex Facial Tissue | $1.99 each at Walgreens

If you’re picking up a box for just you, then you can’t go wrong with a pack of Kleenex facial tissues from Walgreens. With a pack, you’ll get 65 extremely soft 3-ply tissues in total - enough to cover an individual for a good while.

View Deal

Puffs Plus Lotion Tissues 24-Pack | $38.16 at Amazon

If you’re buying for your family then consider this 24 box deal on these Puffs Plus tissues from Vicks. These are infused with Puffs Plus lotion to help soothe any raw or red noses that are an inevitable result of flu-like symptoms and the cooling scent of Vicks to boot.

View Deal

Walgreens Regular Strength Acetaminophen | $5.79 at Walgreens

Walgreens is currently stocking their basic Acetaminophen tablets with an offer for buy-one get one 50% off. These tablets are a good purchase if you want a cheap but effective unbranded solution for pain relief and relief for flu-like symptoms. Please be sure to read the enclosed leaflet included carefully and make sure you’re using this product responsibly.

View Deal

Walgreens 200mb Ibuprofen |$5.99 at Walgreens

You can also buy-one-get-one half price on Walgreens stock of basic Ibuprofen tablets currently - another good solution for treating the minor aches and pains that result from flu-like illnesses.

View Deal

Halls Sugar-Free cough drops | $3 at Walgreens

Cough drops are always handy to have - and with this value pack from Halls, you’ll get 2 packs of 50, enough to last you for a good while. These drops aim to suppress that tickly cough, giving you the relief you need while lowering the chance of transmission. They’re also sugar-free, very good news if you happen to suffer from diabetes or are diet conscious.

View Deal

Vicks VapoDrops Cough Drops | $1.69 at Walgreens

Another option for cough drops are these Vicks VapoDrops lozenges over at Walgreens. These aren't sugar-free but they contain Menthol, a powerful active ingredient that works to stop you from coughing. These drops are currently highly-rated on Walgreens, with many customers praising their effectiveness.

View Deal

WellPatch Migraine Cooling Patches | $4.99 at Amazon

These cold-patches offer a medical-free aid for any headaches or fevers that may result from flu-like illnesses. You can apply these directly to your forehead in case of high temperatures and get up to 12-hours of relief. Worth considering as they are completely safe to use in conjunction with any other medication you might take.

View Deal

Alive! Once Daily Multivitamins | $24.99 at Walgreens

While the jury is still out on the efficacy of Vitamin C supplements, taking them certainly won't hurt your recovery from any flu-like symptoms. These once a day multivitamins from Nature's way are currently buy one get one free over at Walgreens, so don't hesitate to pick some up.

View Deal

Amazon Elements Vitamins | View the whole range

If you're looking for more than just Vitamin C supplements you can check out the full range over at Amazon Elements here. There are more than 25 supplements on sale currently, all which carry the Amazon elements premium guarantee that all the products are purity tested and are ethically sourced.



View Deal

General advice for flu treatment

If you're in the UK and thinking about buying medicine online, please take note that this should only be done through regulated vendors that meet the standards of the General Pharmaceutical Council. Fully licensed vendors will have a green distance selling logo on their website - which you can click to make sure that the vendor is operating legally. All of the merchants included in this article meet these criteria and are fully licensed.

Please also make sure you're reading any attached leaflet or medical information that is included with any medication you may buy online. It's important to note that many of these medicines contain the same active ingredients (Ibuprofen, paracetamol) and therefore should not be taken in conjunction with one another.

Found yourself coming down with the flu or flu-like symptoms? The UK national health service has laid out the steps that it believes are most effective when dealing with flu-like symptoms:

Get plenty of rest and sleep

Stay warm inside

Take Ibuprofen and Paracetamol responsibly to deal with any aches or pains

Avoid dehydration by drinking plenty of water

Note: It's extremely important to make sure you're also taking the necessary steps to self-isolate in the case of coronavirus. More information on self-isolating can be found here.