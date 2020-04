Where to buy hand sanitizer: the best places to order right now

Hunting for a bottle of hand sanitizer? You're not alone. People around the world have been advised to wash their hands regularly or use hand sanitiser to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, which has led to a massive shortage. However, the situation is recovering slowly, and there is hand sanitizer around if you know where to look.

We've been scouring the web for reputable retailers where there's hand sanitizer gel still in stock to order. Read on for where to buy in the United States, the UK and Australia, or use the links opposite to jump straight to your area.

If you're living in the US, stocks are looking seriously depleted, and right now it's completely out of stock to order at all the big major retail chains. There are, however, some independent retailers that still have stock for delivery. We're monitoring the situation and constantly updating this page with any new supplies as soon as they become available.

In the UK, the situation is slowly returning to normal, with supermarkets like Waitrose and Tesco showing limited stock levels. Australia the picture is a little better again. But wherever you are in the world, the message is the same: please don't buy more than you need. If manufacturers are going to catch up, everyone needs to start purchasing responsibly.

Also remember that while hand sanitizer is an easy option, medical bodies say that using soap and water and following the correct hand washing steps is just as effective against the spread of the virus.

Here's where to buy hand sanitizer right now. If you can't get hold of any, check back later, because we're updating this page every day.

USA: Where to buy hand sanitizer

Cabinet Preparedness Kit | $30 at Cabinet | Was $40!

This kit from Cabinet contains hand sanitizer spray (70% alcohol), as well as cold and flu medicine for day and night, and Acetaminophen. In short, it's a good pack to have if you're hit with flu-like symptoms. It's in stock now. There's also a "pay-what-you-can" policy for those in need.View Deal

Cabinet Fully Stocked Kit | $65 at Cabinet | Was $150

Want to stock up your medicine cabinet while you're at home? This kit contains that all-important hand sanitizer, but also enough painkillers, fever reducers, cold and flu tablets and cough suppressants to see your family through anything this period at home can throw at you. View Deal

Klean+ Hand Sanitizer | From $7.99 at Klean+

Klean+ is selling 'crisp lavender' scented hand sanitizer, with 67% Ethyl antiseptic. It's infused with therapy-grade essential oils. It's available in 50ml bottles, with the option of bulk buying for a discount.View Deal

Hand sanitizer | From $9.99 at Vel-Ray

Vel-Ray Products usually manufacturers car waxes, polishes and fragrances. During the pandemic, it has switched over to focusing on hand sanitizer and hand soaps. Pick up hand sanitizer from $9.99 now. View Deal

Organic E3 hand sanitizer (500ml) | $19.99 at PureVita

PureVita is producing pH-balanced hand sanitizer, with glycerine to keep your hands feeling soft and moisturized. Go for 500ml or alternatively, you can order a gallon for $79.99.View Deal

Alcohol hand spray | From $7.95 at Radha Beauty

This alcohol hand spray is still in stock at Radha. It comes in 4oz bottles, and you can purchase in bulk for a discount. There's a lemongrass scent and it also contains aloe vera for softness. New customers can get 10% off if you sign up for the Radha mailing list.View Deal

Shop alcohol gel at Target

Shop all available hand sanitizer and soap at Staples

Staples stocks a wide range of hand sanitizers, including refill packs. Browse the range yourself here. A lot of it is currently out of stock right now, but it's worth double-checking – you might get lucky.



Hand Sanitizer | Various prices at Sears Marketplace

There are a few sellers offering Hand Sanitizer gel via Sears marketplace. Be wary of any price hikes, and also delivery delays.

Browse all Purell products at Target

Stock is fluctuating all the time, so if you want to check stock yourself, head to this link.

Walgreens Advanced Hand Sanitizer | $4 at Walgreens

This 28oz bottle of hand sanitizer is out of stock for delivery, but click through and you can check the inventory at your local store by entering your zip code.

Purell Hand Sanitizer soothing gel with Aloe and Vitamin E | $2.99 at Target

This double-strength hand sanitizer comes with aloe and vitamin E to keep your hands soft – which could be a bit of a game-changer right now. Purell says one squirt of this is equal to two of another brand.

UNAVAILABLE Up&Up hand sanitizer | $3.79 at Target

This 32fl oz pump-top bottle of hand sanitizer is in stock at Target. There's free order pickup at certain stores, and delivery in some areas. Click through to check availability.

UK: Where to buy hand sanitiser

Carex hand sanitizer gel (50ml) | £1.00 at Tesco

This Carex Aloe Vera hand sanitizer contains 70% alcohol, and has a quick dry formula. Pick up a 50ml bottle, in stock at Tesco right now. View Deal

Carex Original Hand Gel | £1 at Waitrose

This quick-dry hand sanitiser gel is in stock at Waitrose. It contains 70% alcohol, and is from a trusted brand. Add a bottle to your basket when you do your grocery shopping. There's also a Love Hearts edition in stock.View Deal

The Bottle Club hand sanitizer | Now £3.99 at The Bottle Club

As you might suspect, the Bottle Club is usually all about booze. But right now it's also selling hand sanitizer – 55ml at 75% alcohol for under a fiver. Chuck in a nice bottle of red while you're at it and it's a one way ticket to a fun, and germ-free, evening in.

IHS Instant Hand Sanitizer (30ml x 3) | £11.99 at ebay

Pick up this 3-pack of 30ml hand sanitizer at ebay right now. It does have a slightly homemade look to it, but it's from a top-rated UK seller so that's fairly reassuring. It contains 60% alcohol, which is less than the recommended amount. 'More than 10 available'. View Deal

Glowyy 75% Alcohol Hand Sanitizer Gel | 10oz for £9 (was £11)

Another hand san brand we'd previously never heard of, Glowyy is in stock right now. Made with 75% alcohol, enriched with vitamin E & aloe vera extract, this is 'fragrance and dye free', and offers a shipping time of just a few days. View Deal

Hand rub sanitiser (500ml) | £7.50 at Professors Club

Professors Club is a small distillery in Sussex (UK), which has switched its focus onto producing hand sanitiser. It's available to order now, and should ship within a week. Pick up a singe 500ml bottle, or go big with 6 bottles for £45.

AttackBac Hand Sanitizer (150ml) | £6.99 at AttackBac

For every bottle of this antibac spray sold, AttackBac will donate £1 to the NHS. It's lavender-scented, contains 70% alcohol, and has an atomiser spray head.

Carex Aloe Vera Hand wash | £1 at Waitrose

If you're at home, you can use soap and water rather than wasting your hand sanitizer stash. This Dermacare handwash from Carex has antibacterial properties, and a skin-kind formula designed to actively keep your hands soft. This is the Aloe Vera version, but there's also Original in stock.View Deal

Acton Spirit hand sanitizer | £9 at Pai Skincare

This London-based brand offers a 'buy one, gift one' policy, which means for every tube of hand sanitiser gel you order, one goes to an NHS frontline worker, care home, homeless charity or beauty bank will receive a one too. To be clear though: you can only buy one.View Deal

Alcohol hand sanitiser gel | From £7.99 at Crunchy Critters

Crunchy Critters sells edible insects, but at the moment you can also pick up a handy bottle of hand sanitizer. Get the standard 300ml, or opt for a refill pack or a mega 5 litre bottle. And you can grab a packet of crunchy mealworms or crickets to snack on while you're there.View Deal

70% alcohol hand sanitiser | £9.95 at Farms2Fork

Farms2Fork provides food deliveries to those who are self-isolating, but also has a stock of hand sanitiser gel available to order. You can pick up a single 125ml bottle, or buy in bulk – handy for businesses.

250ml Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol | £5.83 at Markers Online

Markers Online is a small, UK-based pen company that uses isopropyl alcohol. It's now pivoted its operations and is making hand sanitizer, which is available to buy though its website. It's 75% alcohol and is based on the WHO-recommended formula.View Deal

Ramsbury Alcohol Hand Sanitiser (500ml) | £15 from Ramsbury

To help with current shortages, Ramsbury Estates has switched production in its distillery to create a hand sanitiser, made from the base spirit Ramsbury produces. It's 78-80% alcohol and follows the WHO-recommended formula. View Deal

Antibac handwash | £1.30 at Waitrose

Waitrose Essential handwash is a great staple to have in your house for regular hand washing. This 500ml tub has a pump top for easy application.View Deal

Shop all hand sanitizers at ebay

Click and collect at Superdrug

While Superdrug has no hand sanitizer to be delivered via online order, it does offer the option to ‘Order & Collect’ from your local store. Naturally, this is subject to availability at said shop.

Australia: Where to buy hand sanitiser

Life Basics Antibacterial hand sanitizer (125ml) | AU$9.95 at Nourished Life

If you’re an animal lover you will appreciate this vegan hand sanitiser by Life Basics. Made with 70% ethanol, nourishing aloe vera and hydrating green tea, this antibacterial hand sanitiser will not only leave your hands relatively germ free but also smelling fresh and feeling smooth.

Hand Sanitizer Rub ( 250mL, 500mL, 1L or 5L) | From AU$29.99 at mydeal

This hand sanitiser contains a whopping 83.3% ethanol, which according to the manufacturer, is the preferred percentage of alcohol as advised by the World Health Organisation. You can grab this lethal germ-killer in a variety of sizes, all the way up to a massive 5L.

500ml Hand Sanitiser Gel | AU$28.90 at Catch

Practicing good hand hygiene is one of the best ways to avoid the spread of germs and will help our fight against Coronavirus. This simple habit only requires soap, a little water and good hand sanitiser for between washes – you can grab this nifty 500mL germ-killing liquid for only AU$38.90 through Catch.

Scotts Instant Hand Sanitiser (60mL) (3, 6, 12 or 24 bottles) | From AU$26.95 on ebay

Great for kids in school or travel (for essential travel only, of course) you can take the 60mL Scotts instant hand sanitiser wherever you go. This product is Australian made, contains 70% ethanol and can be purchased in bulk in either 3, 6, 12 or 24 packs through ebay.View Deal

50ML Organic Choice Hand Sanitiser (4 pack) | AU$49.95 at Crazysales

This may be an expensive option but if you're a fan of organic, you can grab the Organic Choice hand sanitiser through the Crazysales online store (there's also an eight pack for AU$94.95) . Each bottle is a travel-sized 50mL, contains aloe vera to keep your hands moisturised, and you only need to use a tiny pea-sized amount to kill unwanted germs. This product is also Australian made and owned.

Plant Grow Sanitiser Hand Gel – 500ml | AU$33.95 at ABAlternativeBrewing

Dermatologically tested and pH balanced, this hand sanitiser from Plant Grow contains 70% ethanol, is rinse-free, has a non-sticky formula and promises to kill 99.99% of germs – everything you could ever want in a hand sanitiser.View Deal

How to make homemade hand sanitizer

Let's say you know you're going to be out an about without ready access to soap and water, but you haven't been able to get your hands on any ready-made hand sanitiser. According to experts including Dr Anne Marie Helmenstine (who holds a PhD in biomedial sciences), it is possible to make your own 'hand sanitiser' at home, using Isopropyl alcohol (known as rubbing alcohol) and aloe vera gel.

To make your own, simply mix together 2/3 cup of 99% rubbing alcohol with 1/3 cup aloe vera gel. You can add 5-10 drops of essential oil to mask the smell of alcohol if you want, but this isn't essential. Then use a funnel to decant the mixture into a spray bottle or liquid soap container. Clearly label the bottle.

For your homemade hand sanitizer to work effectively, it needs to include at least 60% alcohol by volume. But if you don't include the aloe vera gel, it's going to dry your hands out pretty severely, pretty quickly.

Does hand sanitizer protect against coronavirus?

Because coronavirus is a new illness, the official medical line on this isn't clear-cut. The NHS website says, "we do not know exactly how coronavirus spreads from person to person" and that "similar viruses are spread in cough droplets".

The NHS advises using hand sanitizer gel only if soap and water are unavailable. Other recommendations include using your sleeve or a tissue to cover your mouth when sneezing, putting used tissues straight into a bin and washing your hands afterwards.

Also bear in mind that while hand sanitizer gels seem like the foolproof way to get your hands as clean as possible, they're not the magic solution you might assume. First up, for the hand sanitizer gel to effectively kill germs, it needs to be at least 60% alcohol – to be safe, look for a 60-95% alcohol concentration, and avoid alcohol-free options.

There are also other things that can make the alcohol gel, or vodka, less effective than you'd hope. The CDC warns that if your hands are very dirty or greasy, this can stop hand sanitizers from working properly. You also need to make sure you're using enough gel, and that you're not wiping off the gel before it's properly dry. Seriously, washing your hands is easier.

While hand sanitizers can quickly reduce the number of microbes on hands, they don't eliminate all types of germs. For certain types of germ – including norovirus – soap and water is more effective, according to the CDC.

What should I do if I can't find hand sanitizer?

So you haven't been able to get hold of any hand sanitizer. Don't worry. It's time to turn to good old-fashioned soap and water. To help guard against catching or spreading coronavirus, the NHS recommends washing your hands with soap and water regularly, following the official hand washing steps, including when you get home or arrive at work.

You can pick up hand soap at your local supermarket, but if that's not possible you can also order online – head to Waitrose, Boots, Superdrug or any number of other online stores.

Once you've got your soap, it's time to brush up on your hand-washing technique. It's recommended you wash your hands for at least 20 seconds. Above is the official NHS video showing you how to wash your hands properly.

How can I deal with self-isolation?

The UK has implemented a lockdown period, and in general everyone is advised to socially distance themselves right now. Thankfully in today's connected world, movies and TV can come to you, from all over the world.

