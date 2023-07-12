When does Prime Day end? 5 deals I recommend for the final hours

Prime Day 2023, has almost finished, we've seen some amazing deals across all kinds of products, but there's still time to pick up some of the best deals.
The clock is ticking on Prime Day. In the UK, Prime Day ends at midnight on the 12th of July, so get shopping while you can! With the time difference US shoppers can be a bit more discerning but you still only have until 11:59 PT/ 3AM ET to find your bargains.
If you've been busy, on holiday or living under a rock, let's go over some of the best deals we've seen this year, before it's too late!
Best US Prime Day deals
Beats Studio Buds +: was $169 now $149 on Amazon Built on Beats' custom acoustic platform, the Studio Buds Plus provides a fuller sound stage than you'd expect from such small earbuds. Better still, these tiny buds also feature active noise cancellation and transparency mode and can easily connect to both iPhones and Android smartphones.
Samsung 85-inch QLED TV:
was $2297.99, now $1697.99 at Amazon
Save 26% – Why have a big TV when you can have a really big 85- inchTV for this price? The Q60C series is a solid QLED display with the Quantum Processor Lite and 60Hz refresh rate. It also comes in smaller sizes, if you really need them.
Ring Video Doorbell + Amazon Echo Pop:
was $104.98, now $39.99 at Amazon
Save 62% –
Get 1080p video recordings and livestreams of your porch or doorstep with the Ring Video Doorbell. This bundle also includes Amazon's new Echo Pop Alexa-enabled speaker.
Fire TV Stick 4K Max:
was £54.99, now £24.99 at Amazon
Save 55% – The ultimate Fire Stick is now 55% off, for under 25 bucks you even get ultra-fast Wifi 6 compatibility.
Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch M2:
was $1299, now $1099 at Amazon
Save 15% ($200) on the MacBook Pro. This is the super speedy M2 chip-powered version as well, with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD as standard.
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd gen):
was $249, now $199 at Amazon
Save 20% – Everyone loves AirPods and the AirPods Pro (2nd gen) offer twice the noise cancellation of the originals and feature adaptive transparency to blend with the real world when needed.
Best UK Prime Day deals
PlayStation 5 Console + God of War Ragnarök:
was £539.99, now £453.99 at Amazon
Save 16% – Packaged with one of the best games out there, this is a very rare chance to actually get a significant discount on a PS5.
Price check: Very £499.99 | Argos £479.99
Nothing Phone (1):
was £499 now £389 at Amazon
Save 22% – Nothing does things a little differently from the rest. This is an Android phone with a difference, a bold design and unique glyph lighting offers an alternative to cookie-cutter phones. It also comes with Nothing's own Nothing OS, a unique skin for Android. This is the top spec model too with 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage.
Price check: Very £379 | Argos £379
Apple Watch Ultra with orange Alpine Loop (S):
was £849, now £765 at Amazon
The best price on the Apple Watch Ultra is with this snazzy smaller orange Alpine Loop band. 10% off an Apple flagship and a T3 award winner is not to be sniffed at.
Check prices: John Lewis £849 | Apple £849
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 11" Chromebook:
was £329 now £179.99
Chromebooks are a great choice when you want a simple machine that works fast. This £150 saving brings this 11-inch Chromebook down to a ridiculous price that makes a very tempting back-to-school offer.
Sony WF-1000XM4:
was £250 now £149 at Amazon: We love the signature sound on Sony's earbuds and with 24 hours of battery life, you'll have plenty of time to fall for them too. With Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant integrated too, it's easy to use these buds hands-free too.