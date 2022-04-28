WhatsApp set to introduce Instagram feature in new update

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

WhatsApp has revealed a new Quick Reactions feature that will be identical to the one currently used on Instagram.

As spotted by WeBetaInfo , the US messaging platform is now confirmed that Quick Reactions is now under development and will roll out in a future new update. This will allow users to swiftly send an emoji when viewing a message on WhatsApp instead of having to send a full message to reply. It has proven popular across many social media platforms for its time-saving use.

It's expected that eight new emojis will be available to use as reactions, including: Smiling Face with Heart-Eyes, Face with Tears of Joy, Face with Open Mouth, Crying Face, Folded Hands, Clapping Hands, Party Popper, and Hundred Points.

Note: WhatsApp and Instagram are both owned by Meta (Facebook). The name was introduced in October 2021 to group all of the company's apps and tech under one roof.

WhatsApp has the use of an emoji option but no way to send an emoji in quick succession unless used frequently or recently. Once the emoji is selected it's believed that it will be sent to the main chat as opposed to clipping onto the message sent, as Twitter and Messenger do for instance.

The WhatsApp quick reaction feature will become available once it has gone through beta testing, though that was not given a release date either. This news follows Meta CEO Mark Zuckerburg's announcement that a WhatsApp communities update is also in the works, similar to what is available on Facebook now.