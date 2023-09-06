WhatsApp could get its biggest Android upgrade since it first launched

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Pretty much everyone uses WhatsApp right? That's why any changes are big news. The messaging service has been busy with the release of its Mac app from Beta and the addition of some new features just last month. If you've got one of the best Android phones, however, this will probably be the most noticeable change.

According to WABetaInfo internal tests for version 2.23.13.16 of the app are well underway. Not yet at the beta stage, this update will drastically change how the app looks on Android phones.

For a start, the new app has ditched a lot of the green for a cleaner white look, but in terms of functionality, it's interesting that the tabs to switch between chats, calls, status updates and communities have dropped to the bottom of the screen. It also features the ability to filter your chats, in the screenshot below you can select between, Unread, Personal and Business. Pretty handy. You can also search through your messages easier with a search bar prominently placed at the top of the screen.

(Image credit: WABetaInfo)

It's also clear that WhatsApp is working on a way to have multiple accounts on the same phone (presumably with the same phone number) and it is rolling out to beta testers right now. That's great if you want to have a separate work and personal account for example. The same upgrades and design overhaul will presumably come to the iOS app as well.

With all the changes that Elon Musk is making to Twitter (now X), it's interesting to see WhatsApp actually improving its service, and along with the launch of Threads and the continued existence of Facebook and Instagram, Meta could be set to dominate social media on a whole new scale.