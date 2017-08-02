What’s so special about the new Motorola Moto G5S and G5S Plus Special Edition phones?

Moto G5S and G5S Plus unveiled today to bring upgrades to the affordable phones

Lenovo has announced that its Motorola Moto G5 and G5 Plus will be getting upgrades in the form of the Moto G5S and G5S Plus. That should mean they stay affordable but add even more hardware power for your buck.

In a nutshell the Moto G5S, over the G5, offers a larger screen, better battery and improved rear camera. So you get a 5.2-inch display with Full HD 1080p resolution, a 3,000mAh battery with TurboPower fast charging and a 16MP rear snapper.

You also still get a metal unibody build, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 CPU running at 1.4GHz, 5MP selfie snapper, 4G connectivity and fingerprint sensor to unlock the phone.

The Moto G5S Plus, as the larger sibling, has an upgraded camera, better charging and a new processor. That means you get a 5.5-inch Full HD 1080p display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor at 2GHz, a dual 13MP rear camera and 8MP front facing selfie snapper plus a 3,000mAh battery with that TurboPower fast charging for 6 hours life from a 15 minute charge.

The Moto G5S Plus also still has a metal build, fingerprint reader and affordable price.

The Moto G5S will be £220 and the Moto G5S Plus will cost £260 when they arrive in the UK for an early August release date.

