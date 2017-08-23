What you need to know about the Motorola Moto X4 mega leak

When it comes to leaks you don’t get much more revealing than an official distributor slipping out pictures and a spec sheet, something we just got for the new Motorola Moto X4.

Leaks on the Lenovo made Motorola Moto X4 have been coming thick and fast recently and as a result we know plenty about the handset ahead of what must be an impending release date.

The images have shown off the rear of the handset in black and blue versions with the Motorola logo in the centre suggesting a front placed fingerprint sensor. The rear also shows off a dual lens camera setup with dual flash too. Then that spec sheet gives away what’s under the body.

We can expect the Moto X4 to come with a 5.2-inch display and IP68 dust and water resistance. Powering everything should be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor backed by up to 4GB of RAM. The cameras on the rear are said to be 12MP and 8MP while the battery running the show will come in at 3,000mAh.

Since this is a Moto we expect a decent price too, right? Allegedly we can expect it to be around the $400 mark (£310) when it arrives - soon.