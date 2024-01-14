What is hyaluronic acid and why is it so good for your skin?

If you think skincare routines seem to get more and more complicated by the day, you're not the only one. From eye creams to moisturisers, it seems as if the list of products we should be applying to our skin seems to do nothing but grow. On top of that, we're told different things everyday about skincare techniques, ranging from using a Gua Sha to a massager tool. It goes on and on!

The latest product that's on everyone's lips is something called hyaluronic acid. Despite sounding rather scary, it's actually a substance that our bodies produce naturally. Using it brings a variety of different skin benefits, including reducing the appearance of wrinkles and improving wound healing.

To find out more, I spoke to the experts at Fresha who shared how hyaluronic acid should be incorporated into everyone's skincare routine, and more importantly, why.

However, before you find out, do you know what the skin barrier is? Here are three things you should know...

What is hyaluronic acid?

Hyaluronic acid is produced naturally by the body, often found in the eyes and joints acting as a lubricant to keep them moisturised. Hyaluronic acid is also used to help heal the body after injury, mostly because it reduces swelling and speeds up the recovery process.

However, it is becoming more commonly known as a fantastic skincare ingredient to help reduce signs of ageing and hydrate, revitalise and moisturise your skin.

The acid is a humectant, which means it helps retain moisture in your skin and works to recover any dry areas, keeping your skin looking radiant and healthy.

How do you use hyaluronic acid?

Typical hyaluronic acids are produced and sold in a serum form, designed to apply to your face when the skin is damp after cleansing and toning. After this step, you can moisturise as normal, but make sure to take note of whether your moisturiser already includes hyaluronic acid already. This means it should be the penultimate step in your routine before sunscreen.

The latest method for applying hyaluronic acid is to use it on your lips to revitalise and maintain a soft and supple look. This method of keeping your lips hydrated and plump is done by applying a hyaluronic acid serum to your lips, followed by a layer of your favourite lip balm or mask to seal it in.

It is recommended to apply hyaluronic acid to your lips once or twice a day alongside your regular lip balm to see a significant difference in plumpness. It's been reported that you can see and feel great results after the first use as the products absorb moisture immediately.

A beauty expert from Fresha commented:

"This is a quick guide to reveal how to successfully implement hyaluronic acid into your skincare routine, whilst understanding what the substance is and what it does for your skin. When exploring new ingredients for your regime, it’s always worth visiting a professional, whether that’s at a salon or spa, to make sure hyaluronic acid is right for your specific skin type.”

