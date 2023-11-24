Waterproof Trespass jacket price slashed for Black Friday - it’s less than £25!

Black Friday has officially arrived and here and at T3 we've been finding you the best bargains, including Christmas gifts for under £100 , cheap TV deals , fitness deals and more.

Outdoor adventurers may find this deal a little more useful though (and up their street) as this waterproof pack away jacket from Trespass is only £20.49 on Amazon – that's a whopping 66% saving. Pretty decent if you ask us!

Trespass Men's Qikpac Pack Away Jacket: was £59.99 , now £20.49 Save a massive 66% on this pack away, waterproof jacket, also available in blue, yellow and green. Reliable and practical jacket for keeping you dry during your outdoor adventures.

The best waterproof jackets alone can cost hundreds of pounds and while this won't be as durable or thick, it will keep you dry (it has a waterproof rating of 5000mm and breathable fabric of 5000mvp). It's also windproof too and, as it's super lightweight, its perfect for stuffing into your best backpack when you're finished with it. Although, it does come with a small pouch that it folds neatly into, but if you're not the best at packing items away, at least you know you can easily stuff it away instead. If it's a reliable and practical jacket that you're in need of that can keep you dry in all weather conditions, then this one is an absolute steal.