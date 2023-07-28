Watch out Netflix, a new free streaming service is coming and it's out of this world

NASA+ will arrive this summer and won't cost you a penny

The Sword of Orion
(Image credit: ASA / JPL-Caltech / Univ. of Toledo)
Rik Henderson
By Rik Henderson
published

NASA is launching its own streaming service and vows to keep it free.

NASA+ will be available later this summer and will offer live coverage and views of NASA missions, including on demand original video series and exclusive documentaries.

"We're putting space on demand and at your fingertips with NASA’s new streaming platform," said the US space agency's associate administrator, Marc Etkind.

"Transforming our digital presence will help us better tell the stories of how NASA explores the unknown in air and space, inspires through discovery, and innovates for the benefit of humanity."

The NASA+ streaming service will be "family friendly" and offered without ads at no cost. It'll be available through a new version of the NASA app for multiple platforms, including iOS and Android mobile devices, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and other streaming media players. You will also be able to view content through a web browser.

Indeed, a beta version of the new browser experience is available to check out now.

As well as NASA's own content, it plans to feature videos and online features from other agency websites – to become a one-stop visit for space exploration.

"From exoplanet research to better understanding Earth’s climate and the influence of the Sun on our planet along with exploration of the solar system, our new science and flagship websites, as well as forthcoming NASA+ videos, showcases our discovery programs in an interdisciplinary and crosscutting way, ultimately building stronger connections with our visitors and viewers," said the associate administrator of the agency's Science Mission Directorate, Nicky Fox.

There's no firm date yet on when the website and streaming service will be launched in full, but it's likely not to be too long. We've heard it could be as soon as late summer.

T3 will let you know when NASA+ arrives on your devices as soon as we find out more. In the meantime, you can check out additional info on space missions, including some incredible images of our solar system on NASA's current web platform.

