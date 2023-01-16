Want to run the TCS New York Marathon 2023? Run 30k in January and New Balance might fly you out

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Getting a place in a world marathon major such as the TCS New York Marathon can feel impossible at times, but thanks to New Balance, you're in for a chance to win not only a spot at the race but also accommodation, flights, and even training support. Launched with Strava, Runlock "invites people to unlock their potential as they run, alongside the opportunity to win money can't buy rewards", says NB.

Launching today and running for 30 days, sign-up to the challenge is open now via the New Balance website (link below). The Runlock challenge is available to participants in UK, France and Germany and asks you to run 30 kilometres in 30 days to unlock some awesome rewards, including a race place at the 2023 TCS New York Marathon, plus travel and accommodation and bespoke training from top athlete Jonny Mellor.

(Image credit: New Balance)

Samantha Matthews, Senior Marketing Manager UK & IRE at New Balance, said, “We’re excited to launch the Runlock campaign and an accessible running challenge open to all. Running provides so many rewards for the body and mind, and as a brand, we wanted to bring this to life through a fun and engaging challenge to kick off the New Year”

To put it in perspective, all you have to do is run 2 kilometres a day for the rest of the month, log it in Strava, and you're done! Well, you also have to win to be able to go to the TCS New York Marathon, but at least you can rest assured it won't be physically challenging to enter the New Balance Runlock challenge – that's something!

For further information and to sign-up for the challenge, please visit New Balance (opens in new tab) today. The challenge will close at 11.59 pm on Sunday, 12 February 2023, with winners contacted by 24 February 2023. The start and end times will vary depending on the participant's local time zone. Now, get running! Need some new shoes? Check out T3's best running shoes guide and also our New Balance Fresh Foam X More v4 review.