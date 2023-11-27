Walmart just unveiled a $15 Full HD streaming stick – it might kill Chromecast

When it comes to the best media streamers on the market, there are a really wide variety on offer. That makes it possible to get some really great bargains, but can also make it tough to know which model is right for you.

There are already a host of popular models on the market. The Amazon Fire TV Stick is one of the most recognisable, followed closely by the Chromecast.

Now, there's another option for users in the USA. We covered rumours of a $15 Chromecast killer a while back, and now it is here! It's called the onn. Google TV Full HD Streaming Device which is a positively awful name – but who cares when you're paying $14.88?

In fact, the price is probably quite low down on the list of things to like here. You'll be able to ask Google to control things on your TV, thanks to the Google TV architecture in use. You'll also find integration for top streaming services like Netflix, YouTube, Disney Plus and more.

1.5GB of RAM should be enough to keep things moving fairly snappily. And, as rumoured by the folks at 9to5Google, the processor in the device could be the same as the one in the Chromecast by Google TV.

It's a brilliant device. Media streamers are rarely hugely costly devices anyway, but this one takes the cake. At less than $15, it's one of the most affordable ways to get some top telly on your TV screen.

We'll have to ait until we've had a chance to get hands on with one to pass any further judgement – but the early signs sure look good!