Who needs Chromecast? Walmart Google TV stick could save you a bundle

Value for money streamer spotted on FCC certification site

Chromecast with Google TV being used by woman
(Image credit: Google)
Rik Henderson
By Rik Henderson
published

Google added a cheaper Chromecast with Google TV option to its lineup of streamers last year, but even that could soon be gazumped by Walmart.

A listing has been found on the website of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for a Full HD streaming stick with Google TV as its operating system. It is made by Onn - the same as the $20 Google TV streaming box that Walmart ranges - which is why it's expected this stick will also be exclusive to the US retailer.

FCC approval is mandatory for any product that contains wireless communications to be sold in the States. It is usually awarded soon before release, so we expect this streaming device to hit the market sooner than later.

According to the listing, it will sport dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0. Little else can be gleaned from it, to be honest, although there's every likelihood that it'll come with the same remote as the Onn Google TV 4K streaming box, which is obviously also made by the same manufacturer.

It is said to be more fully featured than the Google equivalent, which is surprising really considering the Walmart box is more than half the price.

Indeed, the fact that it retails for $20 is the reason why renowned industry expert, Dave Zatz, wrote on his Zatz Not Funny! blog that his price estimate for the stick is "around $15".

If that turns out to be true, it's remarkably inexpensive for a potentially well-featured device. Google TV is a good platform, crammed with movie streaming services and easy access to on demand and live TV.

You can access Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, and Amazon Prime Video via the menu, as well as purchase or rent films and shows from a number of digital retailers, including Google itself. It also includes voice control through Google Assistant.

Certainly, the Chromecast with Google TV is a fine way to add all these services to your TV - especially if the set doesn't have as wide an option naturally - so something that can operate as well but for fewer bucks should at least be considered.

We're not sure if the Onn Google TV streaming stick will make its way to the UK or other regions too. However, other Onn products are sold in Europe, so it could just be a matter of time.

