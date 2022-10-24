Walmart Black Friday Deals for Days savings event returns November 7

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Last week, Walmart shared a press release (opens in new tab) detailing the return of their Black Friday savings event – the month long Deals for Days sale – and the news couldn't come soon enough. After the recent Rollback Savings event (opens in new tab), the upcoming Deals for Days sale will feature additional Black Friday savings smart shoppers are sure to take advantage of.

The month long event, which drops new deals every Monday throughout the month of November starting on the 7th, is set to feature plenty of fresh deals and offers on Christmas gifts, toys, and other popular holiday shopping items. It will also give Walmart+ members early access to some of the best Black Friday deals (opens in new tab) during the sale.

With Black Friday evolving over the past two years to be more than just a week long event, the Walmart Deals for Days savings event first showed up during the 2021 Black Friday shopping season. Each day, Walmart dropped a new set of deals both for standard shoppers as well as Walmart+ members, with special savings available only for the following week.

This year, Walmart is planning to do the same although they haven't detailed the exact specifics of what will be on sale during the event. The schedule for Walmart's Deals for Days savings event is as follows:

Event 1 (Deals begin online Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. ET and continue in stores Nov. 9) Walmart+ Early Access runs 12 p.m. ET – 7 p.m. ET on Mon., Nov. 7.

Event 2 (Deals begin online Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. ET and continue in stores Nov. 16) Walmart+ Early Access runs 12 p.m. ET – 7 p.m. ET on Mon., Nov. 14.

Event 3 (Deals begin online Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. ET and continue in stores Nov. 25) Walmart+ Early Access runs 12 p.m. ET – 7 p.m. ET on Mon., Nov. 21.

Cyber Monday (Nov. 28): Cyber Monday event to close out 2022 Black Friday Deals for Days

Each week offers deals around select categories such as toys, clothing, kitchen appliances, and other popular products. Unfortunately we have no idea what exact products will go on sale until the event kicks off, so it's a good idea to grab a Walmart+ membership (opens in new tab) ahead of the November 7 start date.

Along with a ton of deals offered daily, Walmart+ features special discounts on services including Spotify Premium, Paramount+, and even savings on gas. Comparable to a Prime Membership, it's packed with incentives for Walmart shoppers and it's priced fairly as well – offering both monthly and yearly subscription plans.

Probably the hottest item so far for Black Friday is Sony's latest console. Sony PS5 restocks (opens in new tab) are still happening, but they are still few and far between. It is entirely possible that during Walmart's Black Friday sale (opens in new tab) the PS5 will be available for purchase but no official word has come out.

Thankfully, one of the perks with Walmart+ last year was early notifications on when a PS5 restock would occur. So if you're hoping to grab the new PlayStation 5 as a Christmas gift this year (for yourself or someone else), signing up for Walmart+ ahead of the Deals for Days savings event may benefit you.

