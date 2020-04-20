Voxi SIM only deal bags you UNLIMITED 5G data for cheap and with no contract

Voxi is one of the UK's absolute finest SIM only deals specialist, delivering plans that are big on allowances and even bigger in terms of freedom, with each of its SIMO plans coming with no contract, meaning you can cancel them at any time.

A good example of this can be bagged right now in the form of Voxi's Endless Data SIM only plan, which delivers unlimited 5G data, as well as unlimited minutes and texts for £35 per month.

5G is the fifth evolution of mobile networking, and delivers speeds up to ten times faster than 4G, so the fact this SIM only plan grants you unlimited access to 5G for such a good price, and with no contract strings, is pretty darn amazing.

The full details of the SIM only deal can be viewed below:

