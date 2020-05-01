Vodafone Superfast Fibre 2 broadband deal: Switch and get HUGE upgrade free!

Your Zoom calls are blocky and distorted. Netflix won't stop buffering. You're haemorrhaging data while scrolling through your phone, just because it's easier than using your crap connection. We know (from experience) there's nothing more inconveniencing day-to-day than slow internet. Luckily, Vodafone is all over this problem with this Superfast Home Broadband deal.

Vodafone have built a reputation for themselves by offering quick and reliable internet that compares very favourable to BT, Sky, and the other big UK providers. There are the usual speed guarantees, depending on where you live, and the different tiers are very fairly priced.

Until June 26, Vodafone is offering its Superfast 2 plan, with download speeds of up to 63mbps, for the same price as its Superfast 1 plan, which only has speeds of up to 35mbps. Because it offers much faster speeds and you never know when that could come in handy, especially if you're currently locked away because of the global health crisis.

It's a massive upgrade: your video calls, streaming services and work-from-home file sharing will operate twice as fast even during high-traffic periods, making your online time a pleasure instead of a chore. Check out the deal in full below:

Vodafone Superfast 2 | 63 Mbps average speeds | 55 Mbps speed guarantee | Unlimited usage | £0 upfront | £23.95 per month | Available now

For the same price as Superfast 1, you can get almost double the average and guaranteed speeds, meaning your broadband will be up to whatever tasks you throw at it. View Deal

Vodafone also offers discounts if you're an existing mobile customer, knocking a solid £2 or so per month off your bill, which is definitely makes these a bit more attractive.

So, if you're in the market for some lightning-quick home broadband but don't know who to go with, look no further than these pretty fabulous Vodafone Superfast deals.