Virgin Media deals: save over £100 on these great broadband and TV bundles

Changing broadband providers can be a stressful experience, especially if you're a heavy user for work or pleasure. Virgin Media is making the process a little more simple right now, however, by offering a bunch of money off their bundles plus over £100 bill credit. All of them come with TV, too.

The bundle deals on offer here are really enticing. Sadly, the standard Big Bundle has been left untouched but the rest are getting monthly price cuts and bill credit. For example, the Bigger Bundle is now £45 per month, down from £57 per month, and you get £100 bill credit with it, meaning you save £144 overall.

All of the bundles on offer have lightning faster speeds – 108 Mbps average and above – and come with big TV packages, offering 220 channels or more, meaning a lot of your favourite shows will be included. If your house is need of faster WiFi and cool new TV, then this is the deal for you.

Virgin Media Bigger Bundle | 108 Mbps average speeds | 220+ channels | £100 bill credit | £45 per month (was £57) for 12 months, then £78 per month | £35 setup fee | Available now

This is the entry-level deal on offer, giving you really fast broadband with loads and loads of TV channels on offer, all for £45 per month for the first 12 months. You get £100 of bill credit, too, making this an even better value option. View Deal

Virgin Media Bigger Bundle + Movies | 213 Mbps average speeds | 240+ channels | £125 bill credit | £60 per month (was £79) for 12 months, then £88 per month | £35 setup fee | Available now

Just like the bundle above but with Movies added and faster broadband speeds, making it pretty stratospherically fast. The £125 bill credit is a nice touch, too. View Deal

Virgin Media Ultimate | 516 Mbps average speeds | 260+ channels | Unlimited 4G SIM | 2x V6 Box | £125 bill credit | £79 per month (was £89) for 12 months, then £139 per month | £35 setup fee | Available now

As the name suggests, and the list of stuff you get shows, this is the daddy of the deals: everything you could possibly ever want and more, including an unlimited data 4G SIM and two V6 Boxes. View Deal

So, if you're looking to properly upgrade your broadband and TV setup, look no further than these limited-time Virgin Media deals, catering to all needs.