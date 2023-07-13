Upgrade your Google smart home with these last minute Prime Day deals

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Amazon Prime Day sale 2023 is officially over for another year. But if you didn’t manage to get your hands on any exclusive discounts, you’re in luck as there are some last minute Prime Day deals that you can still get your hands on!

Right now, you can get up to 28% off Smart Home products by Google, including discounts on the Google Nest Learning Thermostat and the Google Nest Cam.

Google Nest deals are notoriously hard to find, unless you’re shopping during the big sales seasons like Prime Day or Black Friday. But thanks to these cheap last minute price cuts, you can upgrade your smart home with the popular Google Nest Learning Thermostat and the Google Nest Cam.

The Google Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd generation) is one of the best smart thermostats on the market. Packed full of features, this smart thermostat can auto-schedule the temperature in your house and control your hot water tank. Whether you’re coming home from work or a holiday, the Google Nest Learning Thermostat allows you to turn on your heating using your phone, tablet or laptop, so your home is warm and cosy when you get in.

For better security around your home, the Google Nest Cam (Indoor, Wired) films, monitors and alerts you to any disturbances or activities inside your house. With built-in intelligence, live 1080p HD video and night vision, you can know what’s happening at home at all times.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd generation): was £219.99 , now £158.99 at Amazon

Get 28% off the Google Nest Learning Thermostat in this last minute Prime Day deal. Not only does this smart thermostat give you complete control over the heating and cooling in your home but it can help you save money on your energy bills. Available in stainless steel.