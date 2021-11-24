Upgrade your Apple tech stack with discounted accessories in Amazon’s Black Friday sale

Apple is slowly but surely taking over the world but it’s very unlikely that you’ll be able to find deals on Apple products from the Apple store. You’re better off looking at third-party retailers, like Amazon, to grab the latest models at discounted prices.

In their Black Friday deals , Amazon has a wide range of Apple products on sale, including accessories for iPads and Macs.

Upgrade your Apple tech stack with the latest accessories. With up to 30% off, there really isn’t a better time to take your iPad or Mac to the next level.

If you want to be more in control of your devices or you want a portable desk setup, you can get top discounts on Apple Pencils, Apple Magic Mouse and Keyboard in the Amazon Black Friday sale today. Find out more below.

Best Apple accessories deals from Amazon

Apple Pencil (1st gen): was £89, now £64 at Amazon Apple Pencil (1st gen): was £89, now £64 at Amazon

Save £25 on the Apple Pencil 2nd gen at Amazon. The 1st generation of Apple Pencil was released in 2015 and is still compatible with loads of iPad models, including generations of iPad, iPad Air, iPad Mini and iPad Pro. The Apple Pencil 1st gen is a great accessory for your iPad as it gives you more control and helps you draw and type more fluidly. It’s 28% off at Amazon today, so be quick to grab this deal.

Apple Pencil (2nd gen): was £119, now £99 at Amazon Apple Pencil (2nd gen): was £119, now £99 at Amazon

Save £20 on the Apple Pencil 2nd gen at Amazon. The newer Apple Pencil, the 2nd generation is similar in design to its predecessor but has tap-sensitive zones to help with navigation, plus wireless pairing and charging. It attaches magnetically to your iPad so you’re less likely to lose it!

Apple Magic Mouse: was £79, now £54.90 at Amazon Apple Magic Mouse: was £79, now £54.90 at Amazon

Save £24.10 on the Apple Magic Mouse at Amazon. If you’re a laptop user, having a wireless mouse can drastically improve your performance. The Magic Mouse is wireless, rechargeable and its Multi-Touch surface means you can swipe and scroll seamlessly.