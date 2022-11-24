These Blue Yeti Black Friday deals are Christmas came early for content creators

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

I own a Blue Yeti microphone, and if you're interested in streaming, podcasting, or content creation in general, you should also get one. Podcasts are fun to do and require very little equipment, such as a working laptop and a decent podcasting USB microphone. And you can't get a better USB mic than the Blue Yeti, which is now cheaper than usual on Black Friday,

This Yeti Black Friday sale at Amazon is pretty good and knocks a significant amount of money off the prices of the included models, such as the gold-standard Yeti, the small yet mighty Yeti Nano and even the cute Snowball. Whatever level you're working at, there will be a Blue microphone for you for less this Black Friday.

Find the best Black Friday deals at T3; our team is busy bringing you the cheapest, most extraordinary deals every Black Friday. We literally scour the internet for months ahead of the big shopping event to make sure you don't miss any of the best deals, such as this one.

Best Blue Yeti Black Friday deals

(opens in new tab) Blue Microphones Yeti X Professional Condenser USB Microphone: was £159.99 , now £115.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Add enhanced effects, advanced voice modulation and HD audio samples to your broadcast with the Yeti X. It has four pickup patterns and an illuminated multi-function smart knob that lets you monitor and adjust your voice level in real time, providing precise control over your audio stream.

(opens in new tab) Blue Microphones Yeti Professional USB Microphone: was £119.99 , now £89.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Yeti is the gold standard for podcasting microphones. The custom three-capsule array produces clear, powerful, broadcast-quality sound for videos, streaming, podcasting, and more. The four pickup patterns allow you to record any sound the way you want. This might not be the best price ever the mic was sold for, but it's a decent discount nevertheless.

(opens in new tab) Blue Yeti Nano Premium USB Mic: was £99.99 , now £84.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Yeti Nano features two pickup patterns (cardioid and omni) and a smaller form factor than the Yeti. It has no-latency monitoring: just plug your headphones in the onboard headphone output and adjust the volume on the microphone to ensure the sound quality is always optimal. Perfect for podcasting on the go!