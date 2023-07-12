Unmissable 5-star PlayStation 5 bundle drops to lowest-ever price for Prime Day

A PS5 console and God of War Ragnarok for less than the Sony console alone costs? This 16% discount is ridiculously good

God of War Ragnarok PS5 bundle Amazon Prime Day deal
(Image credit: Future / Sony PlayStation)
Mike Lowe
Mike Lowe
published

As Amazon Prime Day begins to wrap up – its doors closed at midnight tonight, Wednesday 12th July – I'm frankly still in a state of shock that this mega-discounted Sony PlayStation 5 and God of War Ragnarok bundle is still available to buy. 

Why? Because it's available for less than Sony's console alone, in the Prime Day deal that's up there with the best the T3 team has seen in 2023. That's been clear with it featuring prominently in T3's Best Amazon Prime Day Deals (take a look, there are heaps of top buys in there), and Best Prime Day Gaming Deals features.  

PS5 with GoW Ragnarok bundle: was £539.99

PS5 with GoW Ragnarok bundle: was £539.99, now £453.99 on Amazon

That's right, the 5-star PlayStation 5 bundled with the 5-star God of War: Ragnarok in one package makes this a clear 5-star bundle. That it's cheaper than buying the console outright makes it a star deal for Amazon Prime Day 2023. A great 16% discount and a great buy for any gaming fan. 

View Deal

In the past I've seen sales bundles with games that are less well-regarded as a means to shift stock, but this Amazon Prime Day bundle takes the cake. Ragnarok is widely regarded as one of Sony's top-of-the-line exclusive games, as T3 touched upon in its God of War sequel review, saying: "Ragnarok offers a thrilling conclusion for Kratos and Atreus, levelling up everything that its predecessor presented, for what is arguably the greatest one-two punch in video game history."

And as a long-time PlayStation 5 owner myself, I could go on at length about how great the console is. Whether it's the likes of Sackboy: A Big Adventure's joyful ways (that's also on offer), there's a bit of something for every type of gamer to play – and I've rounded up 5 Best PS5 Games Deals in a separate feature if you're looking for additional gaming bargains. 

So there you have it: an amazing console and gaming bundle for Amazon Prime Day that, if you've been thinking about buying and already knew about it, then I'd consider pulling that credit card trigger before the day is done. Because, in theory, that's when the sale price will also be pulled...

Mike Lowe
Mike Lowe
Tech Editor

Mike is the Tech Editor and AV Editor at T3.com. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 and, as a phones expert, has seen hundreds of handsets over the years – swathes of Android devices, a smattering of iPhones, and a batch of Windows Phone products (remember those?). But that's not all, as a tech aficionado his beat for T3 also covers tablets, laptops, gaming, home cinema, TVs, speakers and more – there's barely a stone unturned that he's not had a hand on. Previously the Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for a 10 years, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more. In addition to his tech knowledge, Mike is also a flights and travel expert, having travelled the globe extensively. You'll likely find him setting up a new mobile phone, critiquing the next MacBook, all while planning his next getaway... or cycling somewhere.

